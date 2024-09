New opportunities have been presented for students across West Virginia thanks to the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium.

Earlier this month, the organization announced the opportunity for students to become a student ambassador or earn an internship for the summer of 2025.

“This is a great resume builder, and the ambassador will be actively inspiring the general public about STEM fields and NASA,” said Suzanne G. Strait, the associate vice president for research development.

The WVSGC announced one-year scholarships for students to promote awareness and inspire, engage and encourage interest and careers in STEM by applying to be a student ambassador.

“The ambassador will serve as a vital link between WV NASA and the community, learning more about NASA opportunities for students and our greater community,” Strait said.

In addition to the ambassador, the WVSGC announced a summer 2025 internship opportunity for students.

The Student Internship Programs will offer educational, hands-on experiences that provide unique research and operational opportunities related to NASA for undergraduate students.

“The summer internship programs allow students to gain great job skills and explore career options either at the state or national level,” Strait said.

Another option for internships at a state-level was announced for students to intern within high-tech companies in West Virginia.

Hannah Turner, the president of the Marshall University Astronomy Club, is passionate about students taking advantage of this unique opportunity.

“The NASA WVSGC Ambassador Program is a wonderful opportunity for Marshall students to connect with others passionate about STEM, facilitating opportunities for younger generations to become interested in those necessary career pathways,” Turner said.

The program has created an incredibly unique opportunity for students to engage with professionals at a national level.

“Scientific curiosity from a young mind often correlates with a future professional capable of contributing to a groundbreaking discovery,” Turner said. “I would like to think that many well-known astronomers today were once ambitious students with ideas unheard, ideas that would eventually increase public scientific knowledge.”

For more information and deadlines visit wvspacegrant.org or contact Kristina Angeline at [email protected]