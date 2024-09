The 42nd annual Greek Festival in Huntington, West Virginia, took place from Sept. 13 to 14 and held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, immersed visitors in Greek culture, food, music and tradition.

What began as a humble fundraiser has since grown into a large-scale celebration beloved by the community.

“It started as a fundraiser for the church and local charities many years ago and started off just in the basement,” said Nick Svingos, the festival’s co-chair. Svingos, whose family has been instrumental to the festival since its inception, added, “It’s kind of evolved over the last 42 years.”

Food was a star attraction, with attendees eagerly anticipating a chance to try Greek delicacies. By 10 a.m., a line had formed around the church to purchase the long awaited pastries. From the ever-popular baklava to gyros, and dinners featuring lamb, chicken, pastitsio, moussaka, and grape leaves.

The festival extended beyond culinary delights, offering a glimpse into Greek culture and traditions. Greek dancing performances took center stage. A variety of vendors were also present, including representatives from the Holy Monastery, offering gifts and crafts.

Behind the scenes, the success of the Greek Festival was a testament to the dedication of volunteers.

“We have a lot of good volunteers, both from our congregation and from the community of Huntington and from across the tri-state area people volunteer,” Svingos acknowledged.

Months of preparation went into ensuring the smooth running of this highly anticipated event, from baking and food preparation to setting up tents and coordinating logistics.

Marking its 42nd year, the St. George Greek Orthodox Church community celebrated the Huntington Greek Festival with displays of Greek culture, food and community spirit, creating a memorable experience for all.

