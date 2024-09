Free coffee to students on campus was the way 7 Brew celebrated the opening of their new location Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The coffee shop set up a station just outside of the Marshall Recreation Center to promote its opening week. Owner Aaron Pennington said the goal was to market to students and build the brand’s presence on campus.

“We want to introduce ourselves to the community and show our appreciation to everybody,” Pennington said. “Being in Huntington, being on Marshall’s campus, we want to make sure that students know we appreciate them.”

The new coffee shop is located next to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which Pennington finds ideal for attracting a diverse crowd. “We get to see all the action,” he said. “We’ve got people coming over from the football games, we have kids, we have adults, we have elderly people. It’s going to be amazing.”

“We are able to hit all the markets here, and it’s a good area to connect with,” Pennington said.

Pennington also mentioned the shop will offer various promotions throughout the opening week including free drinks for friends and family and special Community Hours with additional free drinks and Swag Day, featuring free shirts.

“We’ve got free drinks for friends and family; we’re all from the tri-state, so you can’t convince me we’re not all friends and family,” Pennington said.

The new 7 Brew location at 2124 5th Avenue is expected to open officially Sept. 30.

