Sarah Davis The live taping will take place in the Drinko Library Atrium.

A live taping of the “Us & Them” podcast will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. in Drinko Library.

Admission is free for students, but a ticket must be obtained online at Eventbrite.com.

Trey Kay, the “Us & Them” host, will be joined by political science professors Marybeth Beller and Shawn Schulenberg as they discuss why and why not young people are coming out to vote. Students will also have an opportunity to have their questions answered.

“This is a discussion about young people’s approach to voting,” Beller said.

Story continues below advertisement

Americans aged 60 and above have been consistent with voting, but Americans aged 30 and below are not as consistent. Beller said it is important to see why some Americans are more politically engaged than others.

“Traditionally, young adults who can vote do not vote in the same proportion as older Americans vote,” Beller said.

Beller said the 2024 election cycle has been an interesting one because there have never been presidential candidates more different from one another.

Because the government’s decisions are critical to the daily lives of Americans, it is important to see how young Americans can be encouraged to vote.

“It is critical for a democracy to have people take a part in it,” Beller said.