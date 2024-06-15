Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Harmeyer won for the 13th night in a row Friday, June 14.
"They’re Wrong," Jeopardy! Champion Says of Appalachian Stereotypes
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 15, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies
Matthew Schaffer, Guest Contributor • June 14, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • April 20, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Evan Green, Executive Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

“They’re Wrong,” Jeopardy! Champion Says of Appalachian Stereotypes

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
June 15, 2024
Harmeyer+won+for+the+13th+night+in+a+row+Friday%2C+June+14.
Courtesy of Jeopardy!
Harmeyer won for the 13th night in a row Friday, June 14.

Adriana Harmeyer stepped onto the Alex Trebek Stage at the beginning of May, which marked the start of a 13 day – and counting – winning streak for the West Virginia native. 

The returning champion graduated from Spring Valley High School as a quiz bowler, which prepared her for an upcoming Jeopardy! reign, alongside a passion for learning.

“That was kind of an early chance to try out some of this,” Harmeyer said. “A chance to use all these random facts that I built up.”

She went on to study history at Marshall University, graduating in 2010. She also obtained a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Harmeyer works as an archivist at Purdue University in Indiana, where she preserves historic materials and teaches. 

Growing up, Harmeyer watched the classic American game, loving it so much that she also played it on the computer.

It started out as something for fun, Harmeyer said. Though the journey to California wasn’t as easy as the click of a mouse. 

It’s common for hopefuls to take the qualifying test many times before successfully advancing. Harmeyer originally auditioned for the teen tournament and continued to attempt the test multiple times before getting the phone call that she was advancing to the next test round.

“This time around, I took the test online just for fun – not expecting it to necessarily lead to anything, but thought it would be fun to do,” Harmeyer said. “Then, I got the call back to take the official test, I got the callback for the audition and then got the call to be on the show, and it all worked out.”

The process to the podium consisted of zoom calls, additional testing and a mock game against others auditioning, but trials for Harmeyer didn’t stop there: California was a new territory.

“It was one of the few states I had not crossed off my list,” Harmeyer said. “It was strange: landing at the airport and getting a car and getting to the hotel.”

“That might be when it really hit, like, ‘Oh, this is the hotel that I’m going to stay in, and then, I go to Jeopardy! from here,’ ” she said. ”It’s a strange, strange feeling.”

The support she received from family and friends was expected, but the overwhelming love from strangers, Harmeyer said, was shocking.

“I didn’t quite realize until it started airing how many people were gonna be rooting for me,” she said. “The response I’ve gotten has been so much stronger and more positive than I ever imagined.”

As of Friday, June 14, Harmeyer has won $299,000 on her 13-day long winning streak. Despite the amount of money she has won answering question after question, she has taken something else out of the experience.

“I wanted to do it and have fun with it,” she said. “The fact that I was able to go and win like I did showed me that I could do that.”

“It’s kind of like the ultimate trivia event, and I was just so excited that I got to be part of it,” she went on to say.

Harmeyer’s roots in West Virginia has pulled together people and their communities. To the common Appalachian stereotypes surrounding education and ability, she says they are simply not true.

They’re wrong, like, they’re completely wrong. I personally don’t see any reason to let things stop me. There are excellent people everywhere, and I hope that more people will try to do things that they’re interested in.”

— Harmeyer

Jeopardy! films their episodes ahead of time, which means Harmeyer has been back to her day-to-day life while her time airs. She said that it’s an odd feeling to watch yourself play the game weeks after it really happened.

“I don’t like watching and listening to myself, but I feel like since everybody else is watching and they’re gonna talk to me about it, I want to refresh my memory,” Harmeyer said. “I’ve now done enough of them that my memory of recording kind of all blurred together.”

Harmeyer will appear again on the show Monday, June 17, for day 14 as community members across the Tri-state band together, continuing to cheer on one of their own.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies
The image depicts the new cyber security building, which is set to open in 2026.
Cyber Security Institute to Advance University
Eng will start the position in July.
Ben Eng Chosen as Interim Dean for School of Business
Chris Gardner gave the keynote at the Spring 2024 Commencement.
Class of 2024 Graduates With ‘Permission to Dream’
Chris Gardner
Spring Commencement to Feature Inspiring Speaker
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
University Makes Final Preparations for Campus Carry
More in SPOTLIGHT
The freshman dorms will welcome new students this upcoming August.
Keeping Your Dorm Clean
Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs own the Sloane Square Gallery in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: Sloane Square Gallery
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
More in Staff
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
A trolley used during the 2020 tours
Black History Trolley Tours in Huntington
Parthenon Farewell
Parthenon Farewell
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach
BeyondMU: Students Begin Occupation of Administrative Buildings as Divestment Calls Continue

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *