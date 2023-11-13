Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service

A collaboration between Marshall Health Network and Appalachian Regional Healthcare has resulted in child and adolescent behavior telehealth services becoming available in Hinton, West Virginia.

Support for pediatric mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and ADHD are offered from experienced providers within this service.

Appointments are at the Summers County ARH Rural Health Care Center, where patients will arrive and connect virtually with Charity Morrison, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Marshall Health representatives gathered and celebrated this new program on Thursday in Summers County, where the ARH WV Regional clinic administrator expressed the need for this type of program.

“Access to behavioral health care is a critical need, particularly in Appalachia,” David Conley said. “The partnership between the Marshall Health Network and Appalachian Regional Healthcare helps us meet that need and is just one example of our commitment to the Summers County community. Relationships build communities, and partnering to offer this service strengthens the relationship between our two health systems and opens the discussion for future opportunities for collaboration.”

Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Marshall Health Network, also expressed the importance for collaborations like this, especially in West Virginia.

“While medicine measures growth milestones for children’s physical health, behavioral health is equally important,” Yingling said.

New patients are accepted by referral for Morrison and more information can be available by contacting the Summers County ARH Rural Health Care Clinic.

“West Virginia is growing for future generations, and we’re committed to supporting wellness and a full quality of life here at home,” Yingling said.