Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The Huntington City Council building
City Council Hears Potential PODA Changes
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • April 10, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 10, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 9, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

City Council Hears Potential PODA Changes

Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter
April 10, 2024
The+Huntington+City+Council+building
Courtesy of Clio
The Huntington City Council building

Huntington City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance on April 8 that would expand the days and times when Huntington’s Private Outdoor Designated Areas ordinance is in effect.

Holly Smith-Mount, city council vice-chair, explained the changes.

“So, basically the PODA, which we already have in place, it’s the same area that we implemented last year plus. Then we expanded it to Heritage Station,” Smith-Mount said. “Same area, what we’re doing is we’re just making it seven days a week with the hours according to day. So, instead of just being a Thursday, Friday, Saturday thing, it’ll be a Sunday through Sunday.”

The PODA, which allows of age visitors downtown to carry to-go alcoholic beverages in the designated area, is currently in effect Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to draw people out. We want them—especially as the weather gets nice—to come down and enjoy everything downtown has to offer and, if they are of age, a beverage of their choice,” Smith-Mount said.

Smith-Mount said college students can play an important role in supporting local business as a result of this potential expansion.

“Imagine, if you will, a Thursday football game, and students come downtown a little early and they grab a beer at Summit, and then they wander down to Old Main Emporium and they grab some game gear, and then they head on back to the stadium,” Smith-Mount said. “We just want it to be an all-day event that brings as much business to our local shops as we can.”

Council leaders also encouraged students to check and update their voter registration status ahead of the May 14 primary.

“Register to vote. If you’re not registered here, find out where you’re registered to vote. Do absentee for your home state. I know these are college kids that might not have residency here,” Smith-Mount said. “Vote, vote, vote. There are enough young folks out there that they could very easily dictate certain elections.”

She said certain municipal elections are close enough that one vote makes a substantial difference.

“If they think that one vote doesn’t matter, city council races come within 50 votes,” Smith-Mount said.

Sarah Walling, city council chair, said in order for Huntington to be a truly welcoming town, eligible voters should show up to the polls.

“We want Huntington to be everyone’s town, and we want everyone to feel welcome here,” Walling said. “There needs to be room at the table for other people and other viewpoints and other ideas, and the only way that those seats are going to open up is if people vote.”

Walling said voters need to be informed when casting a ballot, instead of solely going off of name recognition.

“If they don’t just look at the name, if they research the candidate, if they listen to what they say, if they look at who they see around town doing the good that our community needs to see, then I think that’s how those seats become available,” Walling said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Mayor Williams Delivers Final State of the City Address
Winter Weather Freezes Local Businesses
The Huntington Municipal Building
Newly-Elected Officials Share Plans for Huntington
Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Mountain Health Network Becomes Marshall Health Network
More in NEWS
Canellos will visit campus on Thursday, April 11th.
Final Amicus Curiae to Explore Supreme Court Justice's Career
Current SGA President to Continue Serving Marshall
Gov. Jim Justice, who faces both personal and business debts, announced his bid for the U.S. Senate for 2024.
BeyondMU: Gov. Jim Justice Faces Millions in Debts and Unpaid Taxes
Kylee Mastin (left) and Abby Herring (right)
Best Friends in Track Reflect on Their Marshall Careers
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
New Transportation Avaliable on Campus
More in Reporters
Asha Bora previously ran at the Marshall Invitiational in February 2024.
Pair of Victories Highlight Golden Eagle Invitational
The Herd gave up 10 runs in the second inning of the final game.
App State Dismantles the Herd
Kaitlyn Fleming
College Students Grapple with Overwhelming Expectations
Huntington firefighters responded to the incident in Corbly Hall.
Severe Storm Smacks Marshall and Surrounding Area
The Stroehers with their dogs
Couples on Campus: The Stroehers
Toney Stroud
Toney Stroud: From Student to Admin

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *