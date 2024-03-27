Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Crossword Answers March 27
The ParthenonMarch 27, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

D’Antoni Out as Head Coach

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
March 27, 2024
Former+Marshall+Men%E2%80%99s+Basketball+head+coach+Dan+D%E2%80%99Antoni
Courtesy of HerdZone
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni

After ten seasons at the helm of Marshall Men’s Basketball, the university will be moving on from head coach Dan D’Antoni.

Replacing D’Antoni is Cornelius Jackson, a member of D’Antoni’s staff who has served the team since the 2017-2018 season.

Cornelius Jackson, new head coach for men’s basketball (Courtesy of HerdZone)

The 2018 season was the highlight of the D’Antoni decade. The Herd won a closely contested matchup to win the Conference USA Championship and gained its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. 

In that tournament, the Herd also garnered its first NCAA Tournament win over the No. 4 seed Wichita State Shockers, led by a 27-point outing by Herd legend Jon Elmore.

Story continues below advertisement

Taevion Kinsey, Elmore and many others who have gone down in Herd history were all coached by D’Antoni. 

“Coach D’Antoni has always understood the importance of Marshall-based people being involved in our men’s basketball program and in Marshall Athletics – those who have given their heart and sweat equity to the university in pursuit of its success,” said Christian Spears, the director of athletics.

The 2023-2024 season came filled with ups and downs for the Herd, but they ultimately finished with a losing record of 13-20 and 7-11 in conference play. This stood in stark difference compared to the prior season, which saw the Herd dominate the conference with only five conference losses.

In the 2022-2023 season, D’Antoni led Marshall to a 24-win season, the most wins by the program in over 75 years.

In his time coaching the Herd, D’Antoni accumulated a record of 177-148 and a 95-81 record in conference play.  

Spears gave high praise in saying Jackson is well prepared due to years under D’Antoni and has the ability to get the Herd back to championship-level basketball.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Nate Martin tallied his 16th double-double in the final game of the season.
JMU Ends Herd’s Tournament Hopes
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
Voyles scored 20 points in the first half of the contest.
Eagles Soar Past the Herd
Mountaineers Maul the Herd
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
More in SPORTS
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Herd to Face Hokies in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
The women’s team poses with their trophy following their win in the Sun Belt Championship.
Women's Basketball Makes Herd History
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
More in Staff
Peter Hanson will speak at the next Amicus Curiae lecture on Thursday, March 28.
Amicus Curiae to Offer Congress Correction
Honoring Women Through Song
Students Somewhat Satisfied with Marshall Dining
President Joe Biden waits for members of the press to leave after speaking at a meeting of the White House Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
BeyondMU: Biden’s SAVE Plan is a Start, but There’s Much Farther to Go
Natalie Tenant at the Title IX Office’s Women’s History Month event on March 6
Have Mountaineers Always Been Free?
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *