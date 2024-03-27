D’Antoni Out as Head Coach

After ten seasons at the helm of Marshall Men’s Basketball, the university will be moving on from head coach Dan D’Antoni.

Replacing D’Antoni is Cornelius Jackson, a member of D’Antoni’s staff who has served the team since the 2017-2018 season.

The 2018 season was the highlight of the D’Antoni decade. The Herd won a closely contested matchup to win the Conference USA Championship and gained its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years.

In that tournament, the Herd also garnered its first NCAA Tournament win over the No. 4 seed Wichita State Shockers, led by a 27-point outing by Herd legend Jon Elmore.

Taevion Kinsey, Elmore and many others who have gone down in Herd history were all coached by D’Antoni.

“Coach D’Antoni has always understood the importance of Marshall-based people being involved in our men’s basketball program and in Marshall Athletics – those who have given their heart and sweat equity to the university in pursuit of its success,” said Christian Spears, the director of athletics.

The 2023-2024 season came filled with ups and downs for the Herd, but they ultimately finished with a losing record of 13-20 and 7-11 in conference play. This stood in stark difference compared to the prior season, which saw the Herd dominate the conference with only five conference losses.

In the 2022-2023 season, D’Antoni led Marshall to a 24-win season, the most wins by the program in over 75 years.

In his time coaching the Herd, D’Antoni accumulated a record of 177-148 and a 95-81 record in conference play.

Spears gave high praise in saying Jackson is well prepared due to years under D’Antoni and has the ability to get the Herd back to championship-level basketball.