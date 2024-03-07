Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
NEWS
The Title IX Office is located in Old Main.
Title IX Office Hosts Open House for Students
Ella Bumgardner and Anna HolsteinMarch 7, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 8, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
Emma Gallus, Video and Audio Producer • March 8, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Eagles Soar Past the Herd

Ben Cower, Student Reporter
March 7, 2024
Voyles+scored+20+points+in+the+first+half+of+the+contest.
Courtesy of HerdZone
Voyles scored 20 points in the first half of the contest.

Another second-half shooting slide impacted Marshall Men’s Basketball on Wednesday night, as the Georgia Southern Eagles bested the Herd 87-73 in Statesboro, Georgia.

The loss extended Marshall’s losing streak to six games and is the longest stretch of consecutively lost games for Marshall this season.

After a near-even first half, the score was 43-42 at halftime, with the Eagles leading the Herd by a lone point. Marshall kept the contest close in the first half due to their shooting, but it, along with defensive inefficiencies, cost them the ballgame in the second half.

The Eagles outscored the Herd 44-31 in the second half. The Herd shot 6-25, with the Eagles knocking down 17 of its 31 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were pushing us out as much as possible,” said Kevon Voyles, whose 22 points in the contest led the Herd. “Taking away the short rolls, amongst other things, to get us off of our rhythm. They spread us out on defense in the second half and attacked us one-on-one.”

Voyles was 9-13 for 20 points in the first half but shot 0-6 from the field in the second half, with the Eagles defense limiting Voyles to just two made free-throws across the final 20 minutes of regulation. 

Marshall shot 51% in the first half and only 24% in the second half. It was 6-15 from outside in before the half and finished the contest 8-30 from outside.

Entering the contest, the Eagles were the second-best team in the entire Sun Belt Conference at shooting the three-ball. Marshall’s defense limited Georgia Southern from outside, allowing only 5 three-pointers on 12 shots

“Our game plan was to stop their outside shooting,” said Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni. “They usually shoot 30 shots from [outside the arc]. We kept them to twelve, but it didn’t matter. When their guards got up inside [the paint], they finished.”

Eagles starting guard Tyren Moore leads his team in the scoring department this season and performed no different versus the Herd, nabbing 23 points and going 10-14 from the field. Moore scored 34 points on Marshall earlier this season on eleven successful shots from the field, both season highs for him. 

Moore, though, wasn’t the only guard that performed well for the Eagles on Wednesday evening. Malik Tidwell nabbed 18 points in 18 minutes of game time off of the bench, alongside going a team-best 2-3 from outside the arc. Eugene Brown III also secured 13 more points for Georgia Southern in a contest where three of the Eagles’ four double-digit scorers were guards.

“The good news is we’re playing hard enough,” D’Antoni said. “The bad news is we have to find a way to win games. We’ve got a game to do it, and then another game to do it after that.”

With the loss, Marshall now drops to a 12-18 overall record and 3-8 record on the road this season. The Herd ranks eighth of fourteen teams in the Sun Belt standings with a 7-10 conference record. 

Marshall returns to the court to finish out its regular season on Friday, Mar. 1, when the Georgia State Panthers host the Herd in Atlanta, Georgia at 7 p.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
Mountaineers Maul the Herd
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Anochili-Killen tallied his career high of 30 points on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Crushes Coastal
Martin is second in the Sun Belt in double-doubles this season, tallying 12.
Martin Records Triple-Double in Loss Against ODU
More in Reporters
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Campus Couples: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
The club uses an array of equipment to operate.
Ham Radio Club Revives Alternative Communication
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
UKIRK Celebrates Ash Wednesday
Critically Acclaimed Write Cyrus Cassells Visits Marshall
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
More in Showcase
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
Lawmakers: Please Keep Our Young Children Safe
The Title IX Office is located in Old Main.
Title IX Office Hosts Open House for Students
Crossword Answers March 3
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
The Instagram post which depicted “If Marshall was a Pixar movie” through artificial intelligence garnered criticism.
AI-Inspired Reel Generates Controversy
Chloe visits students in the freshman residence halls.
Furry Friends Frequent Residence Halls
About the Contributor
Ben Cower, Student Reporter
Ben Cower is a senior sports journalism major from Purcellville, Virginia. He currently serves as the sports director at WMUL-FM alongside calling races as the track announcer of Ona Speedway; of which, the track is the only paved active auto racing oval in the state of West Virginia. With WMUL-FM, Ben broadcasts games on the Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network alongside producing and hosting "SpeedZone," an award-winning, weekly radio program focusing on motorsports. When he has time to breathe, Ben enjoys digging through vinyl shelves at local record stores and enjoying a nice sunset with a reuben sandwich in hand.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *