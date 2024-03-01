Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
NEWS
BeyondMU: Overqualified Graduates Working Low-Wage Jobs
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor • March 4, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Mountaineers Maul the Herd
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 1, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Campus Couples: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 5, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Mountaineers Maul the Herd

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
March 1, 2024

Marshall Men’s Basketball lost its final regular season home contest 65-58 against the Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Feb. 24. 

In the first 20 minutes of the contest, App State struggled to make shots, allowing the Herd to keep it close. The Mountaineers shot 29% from the floor making only nine of its first 31 shots.

The Herd’s three-point centered offense struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 2-10 in the first half and 3-23 on the night. Despite the low shooting percentages, Marshall kept the game close in the first half. Going into halftime, Marshall led the Mountaineers 29-23.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I thought we played hard enough. That’s the good thing: we competed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Herd kept the game competitive until a 9-0 run from the Mountaineers in the late stages of the contest, putting the Herd in a 12-point hole that they were unable to climb out of.

Shooting struggles that have followed the Herd this season were prominent in the second half, going 1-13 from three.

“Anytime you can shoot 32 [percent from the field] and 13 [percent from three] against the best team in the league and one of the most offensively efficient teams in the country and get beat by seven points, you played well enough, but you have to shoot the basketball,” D’Antoni said.

Mountaineer Myles Tate showed that offensive efficiency by going 9-14 and leading App State in scoring with 25 points.

Kevon Voyles and Kamdyn Curfman, both of whom were honored in the pregame senior ceremony, tallied a team-leading 19 points. Despite the Mountaineers shutting Curfman down from his comfort zone behind the arc going 1-8 from long range, the senior finished the night 8-19.

The Herd out-rebounded the Mountaineers on the offensive glass 18-13, with both teams finishing the night with 46 boards. Transfer standout Nate Martin followed his career-high 16 rebound performance on Wednesday night against James Madison with another night of double-digit rebounds, finishing with 14.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Anochili-Killen tallied his career high of 30 points on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Crushes Coastal
Martin is second in the Sun Belt in double-doubles this season, tallying 12.
Martin Records Triple-Double in Loss Against ODU
Men’s Basketball Dusted by the Dukes
Men’s Basketball Dusted by the Dukes
Cameron Crawford drives to the basket.
Men’s Basketball Falls to South Alabama
More in SPORTS
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
Abby Herring (1) and Asha Bora (2) running the 5k
Herring Breaks School Record
The Herd’s two wins of the weekend came over the Spartans.
Softball Smashes the Spartans
The Herd had three players score in double-digits against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Women’s Basketball Takes Win Over Louisiana
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *