BeyondMU: Fraternities and Sororities at University of Maryland Suspended Following Hazing Incidient

After receiving reports of unsafe activities, the University of Maryland launched an investigation and suspended campus fraternities and sororities from all social and recruitment activities.

The suspension applies to all 21 fraternities and 16 sororities affiliated with the school’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council.

“Multiple chapters within the IFC and PHA have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community,” Assistant Vice President James McShay and James Bond, the director of student conduct, said in a letter to the organizations on Friday, March 1.

“This directive means that every current member of the organization must not contact any new member or prospective new member via in-person, telephone, postal mail, any electronic means or third-party communication,” the letter said.

The letter states that all Greek Life organizations will be on indefinite suspension as the school investigates the allegations.

This investigation comes after the recent suspension of several fraternities at the University of Virginia late last month after a student was hospitalized in a hazing incident by the school’s chapter of Kappa Sigma.

According to bystanders, a sophomore was drinking heavily and fell down a set of stairs at the fraternity’s house, hitting his head against a wall and falling into a coma.

“The university does not tolerate hazing activity,” said Brian Coy, spokesperson for the University of Virginia, in a letter. “We act quickly to investigate and pursue necessary disciplinary action when reports are made.”

Incidents involving hazing are hardly new; last year saw chapters of fraternities and sororities suspended across the country, including Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Theta Chi at the University of Florida and Delta Sigma Phi at Loyola Marymount University last fall.

Since 2000, there have been more than 50 hazing-related deaths, according to ABC News, with many more injured, including an incident at Marshall University’s chapter of Delta Chi in September 2015, which resulted in the chapter being suspended following an investigation.

Meanwhile, a 2018 study published by the Journal of Student Affairs Research and Practice found that nearly 43% of the 5,880 students across several universities had experienced some form of hazing during their time at their respective universities.

While many universities across the nation have adopted anti-hazing policies to prevent such action and 44 states have adopted laws against hazing, it is still a trend that continues on college campuses nationwide.