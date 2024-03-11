Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
NEWS
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • March 12, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women's Basketball Conquers Championship
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 12, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • March 11, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

BeyondMU: Fraternities and Sororities at University of Maryland Suspended Following Hazing Incidient

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
March 11, 2024
Matthew+Schaffer
The Parthenon
Matthew Schaffer

After receiving reports of unsafe activities, the University of Maryland launched an investigation and suspended campus fraternities and sororities from all social and recruitment activities.

The suspension applies to all 21 fraternities and 16 sororities affiliated with the school’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council.

“Multiple chapters within the IFC and PHA have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community,” Assistant Vice President James McShay and James Bond, the director of student conduct, said in a letter to the organizations on Friday, March 1.

“This directive means that every current member of the organization must not contact any new member or prospective new member via in-person, telephone, postal mail, any electronic means or third-party communication,” the letter said.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter states that all Greek Life organizations will be on indefinite suspension as the school investigates the allegations.

This investigation comes after the recent suspension of several fraternities at the University of Virginia late last month after a student was hospitalized in a hazing incident by the school’s chapter of Kappa Sigma.

According to bystanders, a sophomore was drinking heavily and fell down a set of stairs at the fraternity’s house, hitting his head against a wall and falling into a coma.

“The university does not tolerate hazing activity,” said Brian Coy, spokesperson for the University of Virginia, in a letter. “We act quickly to investigate and pursue necessary disciplinary action when reports are made.”

Incidents involving hazing are hardly new; last year saw chapters of fraternities and sororities suspended across the country, including Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Theta Chi at the University of Florida and Delta Sigma Phi at Loyola Marymount University last fall.

Since 2000, there have been more than 50 hazing-related deaths, according to ABC News, with many more injured, including an incident at Marshall University’s chapter of Delta Chi in September 2015, which resulted in the chapter being suspended following an investigation.

Meanwhile, a 2018 study published by the Journal of Student Affairs Research and Practice found that nearly 43% of the 5,880 students across several universities had experienced some form of hazing during their time at their respective universities.

While many universities across the nation have adopted anti-hazing policies to prevent such action and 44 states have adopted laws against hazing, it is still a trend that continues on college campuses nationwide.

Marshall University’s frat row, which
was home of Delta Chi who was
suspended in 2015. (Lilly Dyer | The Parthenon)
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
Beeman recorded two triple-doubles this season.
Beeman and Caldwell Earn Top SBC Awards
The Title IX Office is located in Old Main.
Title IX Office Hosts Open House for Students
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
The Instagram post which depicted “If Marshall was a Pixar movie” through artificial intelligence garnered criticism.
AI-Inspired Reel Generates Controversy
More in NEWS
The firm posed for a picture at the Foundation Hall.
West Virginia Law Firm Creates New Scholarship
Gindhart speaks at the meeting.
College of Arts and Media Tackles Campus Issues
BeyondMU: Overqualified Graduates Working Low-Wage Jobs
The Wolves explores girlhood through the inner-workings of a soccer team. Courtesy of Sholten Singer
'The Wolves' Portrays Struggles of Girlhood
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: W.Va. Legislature Continues Slew of Controversial Bills Despite Opposition
More in Showcase
The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
Campus Couples: Kim DeTardo-Bora and Dhruba Bora
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
Lawmakers: Please Keep Our Young Children Safe
Voyles scored 20 points in the first half of the contest.
Eagles Soar Past the Herd
Crossword Answers March 3
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Campus Couples: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
Chloe visits students in the freshman residence halls.
Furry Friends Frequent Residence Halls
About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *