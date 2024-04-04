Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • April 3, 2024
Herring is a Parkersburg, West Virginia native.
Herring’s Historical Career Continues
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 4, 2024
Peter Hanson speaks during his Amicus Curiae lecture on the three values of Congress.
Lecturer Argues Partisanship is Demolishing Congress
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 4, 2024
Crossword Answers April 3

The Parthenon
April 4, 2024

Across

3. Marshall’s own pop culture convention: HERDCON

5. Peter Henson, political specialist, said this was a dirty word on Capitol Hill: COMPROMISE

9. Severe weather caused one person to be trapped in this: ELEVATOR

10. Rolling Thunder program makes these available to peddling students: BIKES

Down

1. Gov. Justices hopes to take this Senator’s seat: MANCHIN

2. Candidates took stage for the SGA ____: DEBATE

4. This Oscar-winning duo, also known by their first name: DANIELS

6. Umpires Marshall’s baseball game against App State early, citing this rule: MERCY

7. A film “exploring themes of sex and consent for college students”: ROLEPLAY

8. Nickole Brown’s only 2023 poem: PARABLE
