Crossword Answers April 3

Across

3. Marshall’s own pop culture convention: HERDCON

5. Peter Henson, political specialist, said this was a dirty word on Capitol Hill: COMPROMISE

9. Severe weather caused one person to be trapped in this: ELEVATOR

10. Rolling Thunder program makes these available to peddling students: BIKES

Down

1. Gov. Justices hopes to take this Senator’s seat: MANCHIN

2. Candidates took stage for the SGA ____: DEBATE

4. This Oscar-winning duo, also known by their first name: DANIELS

6. Umpires Marshall’s baseball game against App State early, citing this rule: MERCY

7. A film “exploring themes of sex and consent for college students”: ROLEPLAY

8. Nickole Brown’s only 2023 poem: PARABLE