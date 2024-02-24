Student Organizations Connect With Campus

On Valentine’s Day, numerous student organizations ran tables in the Marshall University Memorial Student Center to fundraise and spread cheer.

A member of Omega Phi Alpha said table events like Valentine’s Day are important to support the fraternity.

“We’re fundraising to put the money that we earn back towards our service projects,” said Riley Henderson, the leadership and diversity chair for Omega Phi Alpha. “That’s where almost every bit of our money goes to is our service projects.”

Henderson said tabling events are important in making the campus look alive. She said through the student center looking more alive, some students may find it easier to socialize.

John Calger, a member of Sigma Tau Gamma, said events like Valentine’s Day are great opportunities for groups to reach out beyond their standard demographic. Being a fraternity, Calger said his frat is only interacted with by male college students interested in joining. The frat’s Valentine’s booth allows the group to be more involved and present on campus.

For the Japan Club, Valentine’s Day is a chance to get more exposure on campus, Club President Ben Gorby said. He said the event is a great way for the club to spread its message around campus. He said the club wants to be able to help others learn and find new things about Japanese culture to appreciate.

“Just seeing people come up and ask questions, not necessarily about what we’re selling, but about the Japan Club and what we do helps quite a lot,” Gorby said. “It gets people that are helping with the booth encouraged and helps them feel like they’re doing something that matters.”

Patrick Ringhisen from Marshall University’s Athletic Training program said his group’s booth is focused on making the day brighter for others.

“It’s Valentine’s Day,” Ringhisen said. “Maybe even help a couple of guys who might have forgotten a gift for their girlfriend.”

Ringhisen said it is important for campus organizations to have a presence in the community. He said organizations need to show their community why they are important and why they are there. He said organizations need to be able to show they are there for their communities.

“If there’s no outreach to the community, the community doesn’t even know you exist,” Ringhisen said.

“Then, they don’t even think you’re worth their time of day.”