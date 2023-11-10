Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition

Alex Cooksey Wyatt Fricks dunking

The Marshall Men’s Basketball Team concluded its last preseason “Fans First” game Wednesday, Nov. 1, with a 103-85 victory over Lees-McRae College at the Cam Henderson Center. The game showcased the team’s ability to score despite the absence of their top two scorers.

Coach Dan D’Antoni expressed his satisfaction with the team’s offensive performance, stating, “Everybody was worried about us being able to score, losing our two best scorers. We can move the ball. We have shooters who can play multiple positions. We’re gonna get better. This team will grow. This is just starting with this group.”

One standout player from the game was Wyatt Fricks, who recorded a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Fricks’ field goal percentage was nearly perfect, making eight of his nine attempts.

Kevon Voyles also contributed significantly to the team’s success, scoring 21 points and providing six assists. Kamdyn Curfman scored 13 points, shooting at 50% from the field going five-for-10.

Jacob Conner narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

The team’s shooting prowess was evident throughout the game, as they made an impressive 59.4% of their attempts from the field shooting 41-for-69.

The Herd improved even further in the second half, with a 62.9% shooting accuracy going 22-for-35. The team also displayed solid teamwork, recording 28 assists.