Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 15, 2023
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men's Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 15, 2023
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter • November 16, 2023
Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
November 10, 2023
Alex Cooksey
Wyatt Fricks dunking

The Marshall Men’s Basketball Team concluded its last preseason “Fans First” game Wednesday, Nov. 1, with a 103-85 victory over Lees-McRae College at the Cam Henderson Center. The game showcased the team’s ability to score despite the absence of their top two scorers.

Coach Dan D’Antoni expressed his satisfaction with the team’s offensive performance, stating, “Everybody was worried about us being able to score, losing our two best scorers. We can move the ball. We have shooters who can play multiple positions. We’re gonna get better. This team will grow. This is just starting with this group.”

One standout player from the game was Wyatt Fricks, who recorded a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Fricks’ field goal percentage was nearly perfect, making eight of his nine attempts. 

Kevon Voyles also contributed significantly to the team’s success, scoring 21 points and providing six assists. Kamdyn Curfman scored 13 points, shooting at 50% from the field going five-for-10.   

Jacob Conner narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

The team’s shooting prowess was evident throughout the game, as they made an impressive 59.4% of their attempts from the field shooting 41-for-69. 

The Herd improved even further in the second half, with a 62.9% shooting accuracy going 22-for-35. The team also displayed solid teamwork, recording 28 assists.

Alex Cooksey
Cameron Crawford shooting

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

