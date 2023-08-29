Men’s Soccer Sweeps Wright State

The No. 11-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team (2-0-0) kept their hot start rolling against Wright State with a commanding 5-0 win at Hoops Family Field on Aug. 28.

Sophomore Marco Silva scored his first career goal to put The Herd up 1-0 in the 18th minute of the contest. Silva would go on to score two more goals in the 26th and 35th minute to complete his first career hat trick.

Matthew Bell would make his presence known by slipping the ball past the goalie into the bottom right corner of the net in the 26th minute on an assist by Silva to tally his fourth goal of the season in just two games.

The final goal of the game came in the 69th minute of the contest by Alvaro Garcia-Pascual to make any chance of a comeback by Wright State hard to imagine. Pascual also tallied an assist on one of the several goals scored by Silva.

Marshall dominated both offensively and defensively, outshooting Wright State 22-9. Over the past two contests, Marshall has outscored their opponents by a margin of 9-0.

The Herd will attempt to remain undefeated as they go into their next match at home on Friday, Sept. 1.