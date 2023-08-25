Men’s Soccer Wins 4-0 Against Oakland University

The Marshall men’s soccer team shut out Oakland University 4-0 in the season opener at Hoops Family Field on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Matthew Bell, 2022 SBC Freshman of the Year, led the Thundering Herd’s offensive onslaught and scored within the first two minutes of the game. Bell tallied three total goals in the contest to complete his first career hat trick.

Newcomer to the Marshall offense, junior Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, provided assists for two of the three goals scored by Bell.

Senior Aymane Sordo scored his first goal of the season in the 77th minute to push the lead to 4-0.

All in all, the Thundering Herd’s offense put together 29 shots, 12 of which were on goal. Bell and Pascual accounted for 19 of The Herd’s 29 shots.

Marshall’s defense, meanwhile, held the Oakland attack at bay allowing only 5 shots and zero shots on goal.

The Herd will go on to face the Wright State Raiders at home next week on Monday, Aug. 28.