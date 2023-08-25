Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Men’s Soccer Wins 4-0 Against Oakland University

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
August 25, 2023
Matthew+Bell+led+the+Thundering+Herds+offensive+onslaught.
Courtesy of HerdZone//Austin O Connor
Matthew Bell led the Thundering Herd’s offensive onslaught.

The Marshall men’s soccer team shut out Oakland University 4-0 in the season opener at Hoops Family Field on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Matthew Bell, 2022 SBC Freshman of the Year, led the Thundering Herd’s offensive onslaught and scored within the first two minutes of the game. Bell tallied three total goals in the contest to complete his first career hat trick. 

Newcomer to the Marshall offense, junior Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, provided assists for two of the three goals scored by Bell. 

Senior Aymane Sordo scored his first goal of the season in the 77th minute to push the lead to 4-0.

All in all, the Thundering Herd’s offense put together 29 shots, 12 of which were on goal. Bell and Pascual accounted for 19 of The Herd’s 29 shots.

Marshall’s defense, meanwhile, held the Oakland attack at bay allowing only 5 shots and zero shots on goal. 

The Herd will go on to face the Wright State Raiders at home next week on Monday, Aug. 28.

 
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

