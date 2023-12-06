Men’s Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End

A shutout ended the season for the No. 1 Marshall University Men’s Soccer Team against No. 16 Stanford University on Sunday, Nov. 26, completing the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The final score, 3-0, takes Stanford to the quarterfinals.

Marshall forward Matthew Bell attempted a shot while already being down to Stanford 1-0. Stanford’s defense was stacked by the goal, causing pressure on Bell and the ball.

Theo Godard, another forward, also had some movement with the ball towards a Marshall goal, but Stanford’s defense deflected the shot around the 51st minute mark.

“I thought it was a good performance by us,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “Crazy enough, I thought the signs were there right from the beginning. We played through them.”

Although the score favored Stanford, Marshall outshot their opponent 11-10. Eight of these shots were blocked by the defense. Marshall was unable to complete any of their shots on goal.

“We possessed the ball. We had great chances. We did what we needed to do. I told the guys I’m super proud of them,” Grassie said. “We had two played off the line and one the keeper made a great save. We play this weird sport where sometimes the best team doesn’t win.”

The intense, high stakes game gave 12 yellow card-warnings and ended in two red card ejections. The crowd of 3,042 in attendance marks the fourth largest crowd at Hoops Family Field. Fourteen of the top 20 crowds hosted by the men’s soccer team came from 2023.

Stanford set the pace at the 16th minute mark when Jackson Kill shot the first goal. The other two Cardinal goals were placed at the 61st and 81st minute marks by Will Reilly and Liam Doyle.