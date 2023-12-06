Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
NEWS
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
Sarah Davis, News Editor • December 8, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter • December 6, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Men’s Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End

Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter
December 6, 2023
Marshalls+soccer+team+gathers+before+the+game.
Alex Cooksey
Marshall’s soccer team gathers before the game.

A shutout ended the season for the No. 1 Marshall University Men’s Soccer Team against No. 16 Stanford University on Sunday, Nov. 26, completing the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The final score, 3-0, takes Stanford to the quarterfinals. 

Marshall forward Matthew Bell attempted a shot while already being down to Stanford 1-0. Stanford’s defense was stacked by the goal, causing pressure on Bell and the ball. 

Theo Godard, another forward, also had some movement with the ball towards a Marshall goal, but Stanford’s defense deflected the shot around the 51st minute mark. 

“I thought it was a good performance by us,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “Crazy enough, I thought the signs were there right from the beginning. We played through them.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Although the score favored Stanford, Marshall outshot their opponent 11-10. Eight of these shots were blocked by the defense. Marshall was unable to complete any of their shots on goal. 

“We possessed the ball. We had great chances. We did what we needed to do. I told the guys I’m super proud of them,” Grassie said. “We had two played off the line and one the keeper made a great save. We play this weird sport where sometimes the best team doesn’t win.”

The intense, high stakes game gave 12 yellow card-warnings and ended in two red card ejections. The crowd of 3,042 in attendance marks the fourth largest crowd at Hoops Family Field. Fourteen of the top 20 crowds hosted by the men’s soccer team came from 2023.

Stanford set the pace at the 16th minute mark when Jackson Kill shot the first goal. The other two Cardinal goals were placed at the 61st and 81st minute marks by Will Reilly and Liam Doyle. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
The Marshall Mens Soccer Team celebrates after a goal.
Men's Soccer Advances
Coach Grassie celebrates the soccer teams win over University of South Carolina.
Men's Soccer Prepares for Sun Belt Tourney
The starting lineup for the contest against Old Dominion
Men’s Soccer Gets Back on Track
Aymane Sordo weaves between defenders
Men’s Soccer Loses Second Straight Game Against UK
More in Reporters
Quarterback Cam Fancher dives towards the endzone.
Football Team Gains Bowl Eligibility
Marshall Will Travel to Texas for Bowl Game
Men's Basketball Defeated by Utah State
Marshall lost to Northern Kentucky 76-66.
Women's Basketball Falls to Northern Kentucky
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
More in Showcase
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
The collaboration was announced at a press conference on Friday, Nov. 17, on campus.
Medical Partnership Called ‘Groundbreaking’
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
The Parthenon Faculty Adviser Charles Bowen
We Keep Newsroom Culture Alive... and Crazy
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
About the Contributor
Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *