Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets

Courtesy of HerdZone The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.

Ending the season on a high note, Marshall Swim and Dive won its final match of the regular season against the Toledo Rockets 169-131 on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium.

“So proud of how this team showed up for our seniors today,” head coach Ian Walsh said. “Our parents and fans created an incredible environment as we competed against a really strong Toledo squad. Top to bottom, we had several inspiring performances.”

The win was capped off by 10 top-10 program performances, led by Paige Banton who set the program record in the 200 Breaststroke by two-tenths of a second.

Madeline Hart had two top-10 performances with the third-best time in the 200 Butterfly and fifth-best time in the 100 Butterfly in program history.

Story continues below advertisement

Freshman Molly Warner kept history rolling with a trio of top-10 program best performances. She accomplished the ninth-best time in the 200 Freestyle, the 200 Backstroke and the seventh fastest in the 200 Individual Medley.

On the diving side of the competition, Grace Kelsheimer set her lifetime record in the 1 Meter Dive with a score of 295.88.

In the 200 Backstroke, Mia McBride set the eighth-best time in program history, and Jessica Humby set the final individual top-10 record: 10th-best all-time in the 200 Breaststroke.

In relays, McBride, Banton, Hart and Parker Lynch combined in the 200 Medley Relay to set the seventh-best time in program history.

The Herd will prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Championships held in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.

“We will enjoy the win and some much-deserved recovery this weekend,” Walsh said. “A lot of good information from this meet for the staff and athletes as we prepare for Sun Belt Conference Championships in 18 days.”