Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Delegate Hornbuckle
NEWS
Delegate Hornbuckle
Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • February 5, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • February 5, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • February 4, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
February 5, 2024
The+Swim+and+Dive+team+will+compete+in+the+Sun+Belt+Championships+in+February.
Courtesy of HerdZone
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.

Ending the season on a high note, Marshall Swim and Dive won its final match of the regular season against the Toledo Rockets 169-131 on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium.

“So proud of how this team showed up for our seniors today,” head coach Ian Walsh said. “Our parents and fans created an incredible environment as we competed against a really strong Toledo squad. Top to bottom, we had several inspiring performances.”

The win was capped off by 10 top-10 program performances, led by Paige Banton who set the program record in the 200 Breaststroke by two-tenths of a second.

Madeline Hart had two top-10 performances with the third-best time in the 200 Butterfly and fifth-best time in the 100 Butterfly in program history.

Story continues below advertisement

Freshman Molly Warner kept history rolling with a trio of top-10 program best performances. She accomplished the ninth-best time in the 200 Freestyle, the 200 Backstroke and the seventh fastest in the 200 Individual Medley.

On the diving side of the competition, Grace Kelsheimer set her lifetime record in the 1 Meter Dive with a score of 295.88.

In the 200 Backstroke, Mia McBride set the eighth-best time in program history, and Jessica Humby set the final individual top-10 record: 10th-best all-time in the 200 Breaststroke.

In relays, McBride, Banton, Hart and Parker Lynch combined in the 200 Medley Relay to set the seventh-best time in program history.

The Herd will prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Championships held in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.

“We will enjoy the win and some much-deserved recovery this weekend,” Walsh said. “A lot of good information from this meet for the staff and athletes as we prepare for Sun Belt Conference Championships in 18 days.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Matthew Schaffer
Hate Crimes are on the Rise at Academic Institutions According to New FBI Report
The cast of ‘She Kills Monsters’ posing during the production.
Theater Production Receives Award
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Johanna Strom defeated WVU’s Camilla Bossi.
Herd Tennis Splits Home Opener
Breanna Campbell is averaging 15.5 points in her first season for the Herd.
Women's Basketball Makes History
More in Showcase
Delegate Hornbuckle
Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
The keynote speaker, Laurie Goux, presented on dancer and activist Katherine Dunham.
Black History Month Kickoff Centers Around Art
Matthew Schaffer
W.Va. Pushes Transphobic Legislation With the “Women’s Bill of Rights”
Provost Avinandan Mukherjee
Students Voice Concerns to Provost
The Marshall Women’s Basketball team facing off against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 20, 2024.
Women’s Basketball Makes History
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
More in SPORTS
Men’s Basketball Dusted by the Dukes
Men’s Basketball Dusted by the Dukes
Aislynn Hayes
Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated in Conference
Breanna Campbell goes in for a layup.
Women’s Basketball Curbs the Chanticleers
Cameron Crawford drives to the basket.
Men’s Basketball Falls to South Alabama
Some of the Herd Mens Track and Field team racing at the Marshall Alumni Classic
Track and Field Wins Big at Marshall Alumni Classic
Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett
Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *