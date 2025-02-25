Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
February 25, 2025
Courtesy of HerdZone
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.

In its last time as Sun Belt Conference participants, Marshall Women’s Swimming and Diving took home second at the SBC Swimming and Diving Championships.

“What a great three and a half days for this group,” head coach Ian Walsh said. “We have an incredible leadership group that took this young team under their wing and showed them what it means to be part of this program. We haven’t gotten through all of the accolades this team accumulated this week. I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished and how we navigated this conference championship.”

The James Madison Dukes scored 1067.5 points at the championships while the Herd fell behind scoring 974 points.

Kseniia Luniushina finished the meet with a pair of program records in the 100-meter backstroke. In prelims, she recorded a time of 52.84 seconds, and in finals, she took home one of her four gold medals and broke the program record with a time of 52.49.

Story continues below advertisement

In the 400 meter medley relay, Luniushina, Paige Banton, Madeline Hart and Audrey West also provided Marshall with a new Sun Belt Record with a gold medal for a time of 3:38.11.

Luniushina earned co-top scorer at the meet alongside James Madison University’s Jess Pryne; each finished the championship with 57 points. She also earned three silver medals on top of her four golds.

“We have an incredibly tough and resilient group,” Walsh said. “Our staff could not be prouder of how this team navigated tonight’s session. Every person laid it on the line for their teammates.”

Other Marshall athletes that qualified for the NCAA “B” qualifying times were Lauren McNamara, first in 200 Fly with a time of 1:58.73, and Ezster Laban, second in the 400 IM with a time of 4:16.31.

At the beginning of the 2025-2026 season, Marshall, along with fellow SBC member James Madison University and Liberty University, will be joining the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate for Women’s Swimming and Diving, with the 2026 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships being held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.
Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
More in Staff
The program is expanding towards the university's upcoming freshman class.
'Marshall For All' program broadens
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Lyle Menendez, left confers with brother Erik during a court appearance, April 2, 1991 in Beverly Hills, California. Lawyers for the brothers won another delay of a preliminary hearing while they seek a state Supreme Court opinion on whether an alleged murder confession is protected by doctor-patient privilege. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Wildfires delay resentencing hearing for Menendez Brothers
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
Potential Spruce Knob name change sparks controversy
McInerney dedicated 40 years of service to the university.
Former students, colleagues remember Professor Margie McInerney
More in Swim and Dive
GALLERY: Swim and Dive vs. Georgia Southern
GALLERY: Swim and Dive vs. Georgia Southern
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Swim and Dive notches second straight WV Games Championship
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets
Marshall swimmer competes at meet.
Swim and Dive Wins West Virginia Games
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal