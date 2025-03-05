To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies

(Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies) Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.

Pennsylvania-based bakery chain Insomnia Cookies is set to open a second West Virginia location in Huntington, which will be located on 3rd Ave right next to Firehouse Subs.

Founded by Seth Berkowitz in his dorm at the University of Pennsylvania back in 2003, Insomnia Cookies is a chain of quick service bakeries that specialize in late night pickup and delivery services, which will allow students to enjoy a midnight snack without having to leave the house.

Following their acquisition by Krispy Kreme, the Huntington location is only one of the 1,800 locations the company wishes to open within the next decade. With a focus on staying true to Berkowitz’s original vision for the company, Insomnia has not tried to reinvent the wheel, but instead has focused on consistency and community.

Many Marshall University students are excited for the shop to open as it will provide something different for the Huntington area, while others have not heard enough about the opening to feel strongly about it.

“I’ve never had it; I don’t really care,” Marshall student Abby Parks said, while other students have shown hesitancy in trying the late night bake shop as many of their offerings are relatively unhealthy.

Marshall student Ethan Weikle expressed his lack of interest in the upcoming bakery as many of the treats Insomnia sells have very high calorie counts.

“Cookies are evil,” he said.

“I think it’s better than Crumbl,” student Maddie Meadows said. Crumbl Cookies is another chain of quick service style bakeries that is considered to be one of Insomnia’s biggest competitors.

Insomnia’s menu features a variety of cookies of different sizes, ice cream, cookie cakes and more.

With over 265 locations, the opening of the Huntington Insomnia Cookies will provide the Huntington community with many different offerings. The tentative opening date is April 14th of this year.

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].