There will never be another David Lynch

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, American director and actor David Lynch passed away from emphysema, leaving behind a legacy that is impossible to replicate.

Over the past five decades, Lynch has redefined storytelling in a way only he could manage. Through uneasy surrealism and heavy social commentary, the ripples made by Lynch throughout his extensive filmography have created a genre in and of itself.

“Lynchian” movies are often dreamlike and feature a dark and unsettling tone wrapped in a calm setting, which makes them feel very distinctive. In many cases, this aesthetic choice creates a sense of horror, even if the context is not necessarily meant to be horrific.

In 1986’s “Blue Velvet,” Lynch paints a colorful picture of an average small suburban town that eventually unravels into a drug-fueled nightmare, showing the true dark underbelly of average American life. To me, this makes many of Lynch’s works so enticing as they present narratives that propose more questions than provide answers by the end.

This style of storytelling allows the audience to draw their own conclusions and create their own interpretations. Some of Lynch’s works from over 20 years ago are still being discussed with hesitancy due to the many different interpretations.

In what many consider his magnum opus, “Mulholland Drive,” Lynch transforms the city of Los Angeles into a dark and secluded hellscape that traps those seeking fame and fortune and causes them to lose their sense of self. Lynch emphasizes this plot point by using skewed perception to nauseate and, in some cases, confuse viewers.

This distinctive approach to filmmaking is what made me enticed by the works of Lynch.

Of course, you cannot talk about Lynch’s one-of-a-kind legacy without talking about “Twin Peaks.” The artistically ambitious detective thriller, which ran from only 1990 to 1991, has been cited as the inspiration for some of television’s highest-rated shows.

David Chase, the creator of “The Sopranos,” cited Twin Peaks as being “revolutionary” and praised the late director’s ability to create dream sequences that felt more like nightmares. This influence can be seen in “The Sopranos” through the iconic dream sequences Tony Soprano has repeatedly throughout the show.

On the day of his death, many high-profile artists shared their condolences for the late David Lynch.

“He was a true artist, through and through,” Billy Corgan, the lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins, said in an Instagram post.

Other artists, such as James Gunn, The Weeknd and Nicholas Cage, have also publicly expressed their love for the late director following his death.

David Lynch lived to be 78 years old, and during his lifetime, he redefined filmmaking and laid the foundation for many new artists while staying true to himself and making exactly what he wanted to make without worrying about public perception.

Rest in peace, David Lynch.





