Local women talk nonprofit management

Leaders do not fit a certain stereotype and in fact, they often defy them, a figure in a local nonprofit said.

“True leadership doesn’t come from those who fit the conventional mold,” said Alissa Stewart Sparks, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries, KYOWVA Area. “They don’t always have to dress in a suit and have the sharpest one. It comes from people who face adversity, push through unimaginable challenges and emerge not only stronger, but equipped to inspire others.”

The fifth Alys Smith Symposium for Women Professionals on Nov. 18 highlighted nonprofits across our region. The keynote address was given by Sparks.

She shared the personal stories of three people who went through Goodwill’s programs and came out strong, successful leaders. She said true leadership is shown through determination and goes beyond the surface level.

Story continues below advertisement

“To me, leadership is not defined by what you wear or your title, but the ability to inspire, lift others up and truly make a difference,” Sparks said. “It’s the courage to take on the challenges, the strength to mentor and nurture, even when the road is rough.”

Story after story of these individuals beating their odds was shared on the stage. These tales of success are something Sparks enjoys working towards.

“I get to get up every day and do this every single day,” she said.

The evening also included a panel of four additional women who work in the nonprofit field: Raine Klover, the executive director of the Huntington Children’s Museum; Gina Milum, the operations arts & outreach coordinator for West Edge; Brittany Ochoa, the executive director at Harmony House and Nora Ankrom, the executive director for Alchemy Theatre.

Ochoa, a Marshall alumna, said discussing non-profit work is vital because of the importance of the field, and connections are the heart of it all.

“Networking is key,” she said. “It was those relationships that helped guide me to what would later become my career. Forging these relationships now will give people that foot in the door, so that they can start building their careers in these fields.”

Milum agreed that forming leaders shouldn’t come with a set script.

“Leave those assumptions at the door,” Milum said. “Don’t assume someone can’t do something. Don’t assume that just because they did something in the past, that’s what they’re gonna do in the future. Leave that stuff outside the door and step forward with respect.”

Alys Smith, who moderated the panel discussion, said empowering women to work in these fields is rewarding and worthy of the hard work.

“It’s always important to empower women to learn, to be everything that they can be and to promote them to showcase all their talents because more young women may follow in their footsteps,” Smith said.

The symposium runs each semester, with a different focus in women professionals at each event.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].