Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Students prepare for Thanksgiving Break

Tariq Montgomery, Student Reporter
November 17, 2024

Thanksgiving means more than just turkey and ham for many on Marshall’s campus. Plans differ among students during the break. 

Some are going home for the holiday, to unwind from the pressures of college life and to recharge with their family. 

“I will be going home to Princeton and my family, and I will put up the Christmas tree together on Thanksgiving Day,” senior Tyanna Price said. 

Others will take a Thanksgiving vacation to visit family and friends in an area different from their home. 

Story continues below advertisement

“If I get the chance, I definitely would head to Columbus to spend Thanksgiving with my grandparents as well as the other family I have up there,” junior Matthew Yuschak said. “I am from Georgia, but Columbus would be the place I would be heading for my break.” 

While a lot of students look to go home and see family and their hometown friends, others choose to stay local and spend the holiday and break with their friends they have made here on campus.

Friends Taylor Henry and Azaria Micheal, who have been at Marshall for two years, will have a celebration among friends rather than family to celebrate turkey day.

“We are staying here and having a Friendsgiving,” Micheal said. “We did one last year, and we want to continue it this year. It’s our tradition, and hopefully we can get more of our friends to join.”

There are a group of students on campus who won’t get the opportunity to head home for Thanksgiving. Some live too far from home to go back and return to campus in a week. Others, like athletes in the middle of their season for football and basketball, are staying local for the break, but they still find ways to celebrate with each other.

“Usually, the team brings in catering and we have our own Thanksgiving meal here at the facility,” said Jalen Slappy, junior and offensive lineman for the football team “Then, most of the team heads to one another’s houses and spends the day together. I am one of the lucky ones because I live in Columbus, and practice on Thanksgiving day is early. So, I will get to go home, but it’s nice to know we have that bond with each other where none of us are alone during the holiday.” 

Tariq Montgomery can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
The McBrides with their son, Corbin.
Couples on Campus: The McBrides
Aldrich was crowned Miss USA/World in 1961.
Former Miss USA earns spot on Wall of Fame
Jim’s is located on 5th Ave. in Huntington. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, the resturant’s new owner (left) and Sabrina Donahue-Moore, head of marketing (right) pose in their Marshall-adjacent uniforms.
Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti
Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.
Couples on Campus: Billy & Michelle Biggs
Dot Hicks
Dot Hicks looks back on storied past
The studio is located on 11th Street in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: BDY Studios
More in NEWS
Helping the Herd: on-campus resources for finals
Helping the Herd: on-campus resources for finals
Representing the 75, roses were rested on the fountain during the ceremony.
Community embraces resilience at fountain ceremony
GALLERY: The 54th Annual Fountain Ceremony
Republicans prepare for Trump’s second term
All students were invited to celebrate at the event.
First-generation students celebrated at annual event
The stage set up outside the Memorial Student Center during the WV Makes Festival.
WV Makes Festival features local vendors
More in Reporters
Rai Pinto celebrates following his goal against the Monarchs in the quarter-final matchup.
Men’s Soccer advances to SBC semi-finals
Rodrigues dos Santos celebrates after his goal.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Wildcats
J.D. Vance smiles at a rally
A new Vice President-elect: What you need to know about JD Vance
Volleyball prepares for road trip
FBI notifies of non-credible bomb-threats at polling locations
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal