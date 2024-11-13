Marshall University's Student Newspaper

WV Makes Festival features local vendors

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
November 13, 2024
Jordan Ooten
The stage set up outside the Memorial Student Center during the WV Makes Festival.

 Inventors, small businesses and local performers were highlighted at the 11th annual West Virginia Makes Festival.

Provided by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, the festival took place Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center and featured inventions and other creations made by people all over the state to compete for prizes. 

According to the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center website, the event is described as a “celebration of creativity and ingenuity in all forms.”

One of the events that returned was the Pumpkin Drop, which brings students from West Virginia to compete by protecting a pumpkin they drop from a set height. Whichever pumpkin takes the least damage wins. 

Many local businesses also attended. One of these businesses, Mountain Mindful, makes clothing from eco-friendly materials and, with every purchase of a T-shirt, provides “one hour of paid training for a person facing barriers to employment in our community,” according to their banner.

“Our sustainable products are crafted by individuals overcoming barriers to employment – including those in recovery or previously incarcerated,” the banner said.

In addition to the inventions and local businesses, local artists Josh Abbott and Corduroy Brown performed during the event.

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected]. 

