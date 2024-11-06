Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Angela Alsobrooks becomes Maryland’s first Black Senator

DECISION 2024
Kaitlyn Fleming, Opinions & Culture Editor
November 6, 2024
Courtesy of Reuters
Angela Alsobrooks

Angela Alsobrooks made history by beating former Maryland Governor and Republican Larry Hogan and consequently becoming the state’s first Black senator.

Alsobrooks said she plans to hear all of the voices in Maryland–even those who are against her.

“I may not have won your vote, but I want you to know that I hear your voice,” Alsobrooks said. “I will be your senator, too.”

Campaigning heavily on abortion rights, Alsobrooks said she focused on the issue as she heard how pressing the matter was on her campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware was also elected into the U.S. Senate, marking the first time two black women will serve as senators in the same term.

While there have never been two Black women in the U.S. at the same time, black women such as Carol Moseley Braun, Kamala Harris and Laphonza Butler have all served in the U.S. Senate

Tuesday evening proved to be the night of firsts with Alsobrooks, Rochester, Korean-American Senator Andy Kim and Sarah McBride–the first transgender member of Congress have made history in their respective states and across the nation.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.

