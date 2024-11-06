A look at emerging voting trends on college campuses

Abigail Cutlip A Marshall University student poses with their “I Voted Today” sticker.

Whether voting on Election Day or participating in early voting, college students on Marshall University’s campus said the key to initiating change is casting a ballot; no matter the method.

Freshman Alex Tawney said he participated in early voting due to the convenience factor.

“Just the accessibility of it is nice,” Tawney said. “You don’t have to worry about cramming everything in one day, especially for college students who have a lot going on.”

Likewise, Tawney said in regards to this election, he voted to engage in sparking change across the nation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe this is a very crucial election,” Tawney said. “I know for sure there is a lot on the line for a lot of people.”

However, Tawney said he believes in the individual rights of every voter.

“I think it comes down to your personal convictions,” Tawney said. “My personal convictions may be different than everybody else, but obviously we need to be respectful and not cause chaos.”

Meanwhile, freshmen students Chenoa and Brian Harvey said they voted on Election Day.

“I did registration online, and received a yellow card telling me my polling place,” Harvey said. “It was really simple to just go and vote.”

Likewise, Chenoa said, “It was a long line, I waited a very long time–but the world is crazy and it needs to change so I stuck it out.”

In regards to issues that resonate with college students, Chenoa said inflation is at the forefront of her mind.

“Because of inflation, that affects everyone’s interest on loans and interest rates which is important to me,” she said.

Likewise, Harvey said as a person of color, he worries about the state of the economy.

Moreover, both Chenoa and Harvey said that in order to drive a transformation in America, people must get out and vote–even if individuals have to select from the lesser of two evils.

“It’s important to get out and represent who you want to be, and who you think is going to make the country better,” Harvey said.

“We’re at a turning point and we’ve got to figure out which way is the best way for us to go,” Chenoa said to mirror Harvey’s statement. “Sometimes what is perceived as the best is not always, so we have to make our own choices and vote.”

No matter the method, these Marshall students said voting is not only an American’s civil duty, but a format to create a better future for not just college students, but the world.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.