Sustainability Department praises thrift store for eco-friendly efforts

The Marshall Thrift Store has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 13,700 tons by recycling 8,900 pounds of textiles and appliances between June 2023 and July 2024, said a Marshall representative.

Amy White, the sustainability manager of the Sustainability Department, said she is proud of The Marshall Thrift Store and that it has been going really well.

“I’m really happy to see that students are starting to use it and donate,” she said. “We’re seeing students being able to get everything they need or just being able to come in and, you know, shop around and have some fun.”

“We received well over 200 move-out bins full of donations during last Green Move Out,” she also said. “It just warms my heart to see that our students are excited to be able to swap clothes and donate and then, you know, go back in and get what they need out of the store as well.”

The Marshall Thrift Store sees an average of 400 students a month, and White said she also hopes to see an increase in students going to the store once the store moves to the new retail space off of Sixth Avenue next to commons and behind Harless Dining Hall.

White said the store plans for the new location to open by fall 2025 and that it will be a nice space that is larger than the one they are currently operating inside of in Holderby Hall.

The Marshall Thrift Store moved to Holderby Hall in 2022, which White said has helped things run more smoothly since they are on campus now. However, she mentioned that the store has encountered some issues.

“We just need everyone to remember that we don’t accept cash for the bag,” White said. “You have to have Herd Points loaded on your card. That makes some people upset, but it’s much easier and helps us know that everything is going to Marshall students.”

The Marshall Thrift Store also hosts events every month, including plans for an end-of-semester retail therapy event and a Christmas event.

The Halloween costume contest is the October event and is currently ongoing and will end on Oct. 31. To enter, students who have gotten a piece of their costume from the thrift store can post their costume on Instagram with the hashtag #hauntedherd24 to win a prize.

The event for November will be a free retail therapy day during Pre-Finals Week, with the exact day not planned yet, to help students with the end-of-semester stress and studying for finals.

Other upcoming events haven’t been fully planned out, but students who want to keep up with The

Marshall Thrift Store’s monthly

events can find them @bemarshall-green on Instagram.

