Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Countdown to Commencement prepares fall grads

Luke Campbell, Student Reporter
October 23, 2024
Luke Campbell
A student speaks with a Marshall Foundation representative during the Countdown to Commencement event.

Helping future graduates with their upcoming transition out of college was a highlight for one of the Marshall representatives at this year’s Countdown to Commencement, hosted yesterday on Oct. 22 in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center. 

“I just look forward to everybody getting the opportunity to graduate and go through this process and come through and make sure there’s no holds or anything outstanding on their balance or whatever, so then they have a seamless transition to graduate and be able to move on with their life,” said Terry Anderson, operation director with the Office of the Bursar.

Anderson has participated in Countdown to Commencement for the last 12 years and enjoys it as well as the opportunity it provides to help soon-to-be graduates.

Marshall’s Countdown to Commencement event focused this year on helping winter and summer 2024 graduates by helping prepare them for Winter 2024 Commencement on Dec. 10 and the challenges they face thereafter.

Story continues below advertisement

Many members assisted graduates and students through many of the responsibilities they will face after commencement, like whether to pursue graduate education, student loan payment and holds/account balances.

Many of Marshall’s various colleges and organizations set up tables for the event hosted by Student Affairs. 

Post-commencement finances, for example, can limit a lot of choices students can make career-wise, and Anderson described how giving options to alleviate the financial stress college puts on students can make a big difference long term.

“There’s nothing holding them up, so we just try to stay the course, make sure that everything is taken care of, try to offer payment plans – that kind of thing,” he said.

However, organizations did not focus solely on helping out those commencing in the winter, as Career Education focused some effort on providing useful information to the potential future students of Marshall.

Christine Risch, Career Education Assessment and Data analyst, was excited for the opportunities the First Destination Survey would provide future students by letting them know if the degree they attain would uphold a competitive salary.

“This survey allows students to inform the university about whether they are pursuing additional education or if they have a job where they’re going,” Risch said. “If they do, then where that job is – is it local, is it overseas, is it California, are they going on to do something with the military?”

That information helps Marshall know its reach as well as helping students know where viable job opportunities could be as well.

“Prospective students want to know what they might be able to do with the degree that they are considering,” Risch said. “This data allows students to look and see where Marshall is compared to other universities around the country.”

Luke Campbell can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
Recycling bins can be found in various locations around campus.
Campus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tons
Metro Tuition Rates Expanded in Ohio, KY
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
More in Reporters
Becky Borlan
Six artists, one stage: public art highlighted at VAC
Becky Borlan
Art conference highlights public artists
Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024
Teagan Melton prepares to return the ball over the net against the Dukes.
Volleyball looks to build upon positives after falling to JMU
Players celebrate during a previous match at home.
Men’s Soccer knocks off the Knights
Carter Sickels is the author of "The Evening Hour" and "The Prettiest Star."
Award-winning author to bring LGBTQ narratives to Appalachia
More in University News
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
World Mental Health Day reminders
World Mental Health Day reminders
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal