Courtesy of Michelle Biggs Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.

When couples prioritize each other and support each other’s individual goals and aspirations, a strong and lasting bond is sure to follow, one member of Marshall’s Office of the Registrar said.

“We aren’t afraid to do things without each other,” Senior Associate Registrar Billy Biggs said. “We both know how dedicated we are to our jobs.”

Likewise, Michelle Biggs, the director of the Herd Academy, said mutual support is significant in regards to work aspirations.

“I know he will support me on everything I want to do with my career,” Michelle said. “I know where he wants to be in his career, and I keep him honest on how to get there.”

While Billy said they don’t cross paths often, one time of day the couple shares is their morning commute – albeit in the early hours of the morning.

“Michelle loves to get to work really early,” Billy said. “Both of our offices don’t open until 8 a.m., but she has made me a believer that if we don’t get to work by 7 a.m., then we are late.”

Despite Michelle’s tendency to be an early bird, Billy said he appreciates starting their days together.

Beyond their shared morning routines, both Michelle and Billy said they enjoy traveling together; although, not every travel experience is picture perfect.

During a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to stay at the historic Seelbach hotel, the couple experienced a rather ghostly scene, they said.

“Little did we know, the hotel was haunted, and the floor we stayed on is the most haunted floor,” Billy said. “We woke up on the opposite end of the bed with the TV on.”

When the pair isn’t frequenting haunted hotels, they said they enjoy traveling across the United States and, most recently, to Paris and Amsterdam.

“The reason was to take Sydney Michelle’s daughter and my stepdaughter to see Taylor Swift in Amsterdam,” Billy said. “It was also for me; I am not afraid to say I’m a ‘Swiftie.’”

Billy’s love of Swift, cats and standing up for others are just a few reasons Michelle is in awe of him, she said.

“He is the most honorable person,” Michelle said. “I admire his dedication to always doing what is right and being a champion for all people.”

Likewise, Billy said he is fond of Michelle’s affinity to balancing professional life and personal life.

“She is a great mother, and it is one of the first things you will notice,” Billy said. “She is always volunteering (and) on multiple boards and still finds time to relax.”

Married for over six years, the couple said they enjoy staying home with their cats and planning their next travel destination.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].