Promoting music festival Funktavest 8 on Oct. 12 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, the Campus Activities Board hosted acts Funkle Sam and HellNaw alongside self-serve walking tacos on Sept. 12.

Nevaeh Bright, Campus Activities Board member, said Grub and Groove also promoted campus connections and friendships while promoting local Huntington artists and musicians,

“I think it’s awesome,” student Kyle Lewis said. “It encourages people to come out and also allows people to express themselves and their creative endeavors and to meet people that have similar interests. I love any type of live music there is, so this event is making me excited for the Funktafest event that’s happening.So I’ll definitely be attending that.”

Parry Casto performs as Funkle Sam for The M.F.B. and is also the co-founder of Funktafest.

“It was a couple of bands that I was friends with. We had an idea when we used to play together,” Casto said. “We used to do these shows called Tri-Funktaforce when all of us would play together at a show, and then we were like, ‘Hey, why don’t we make this into a bigger event – a bigger show? Let’s make a festival out of it.’”

“It does not really matter what Funktafest means to me, it means so much more to other people,” Casto said. “They turn it into whatever they want it to be. It means something different to everyone.”

The lineup for this year’s Funktafest features Yam Yam, Rasta Rafiki, THE M.F.B., Dinosaur Burps, Megan Jean’s Secret Family, HellNaw, Massing, Randy, DJ Charlie Blac, KiTANA, Quortz and Blue Heron.

“I think a lot of people get scared away by some of the bands being too brash, but when you go to Funktafest, it’s a really laid-back day,” Casto said. “It’s really family friendly; we have a kid’s area.So, it’s just a fun, laid-back day for everyone.”

“I want it to be the funnest day that Huntington can have,” he went on to say. “Let’s have the funnest, funkiest day in Huntington.”

The theme for Funktafest 8 is Egyptian, and kids under 12 have free admission.

Other activities at Funktafest 8 will be “Funkyoga,” featuring different yoga instructors from 2-6:45 p.m.; a Silent Disco from 8:30-10 p.m. and a “Funky KidZ Korner” that has “activities, games and creative stations tailored to keep your little ones engaged and entertained throughout the day,” according to the Funktafest website.

