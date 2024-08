Women’s history and their rights will be the opening topic of this academic year’s Amicus Curiae lecture series.

The long-running lecture series features speakers in the political field from across the country. Marshall’s Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and the West Virginia Humanities Council sponsor the series.

The first to speak in the fall semester is author and historian Elisabeth Griffith. She will deliver her lecture, “A Constitutional Quandary: Where Are the Women?” to those in attendance Thursday, Aug. 29.

After obtaining her doctorate from American University in Washington D.C., Griffith has worked in politics and education as well as authored two books. She is also a member of the Veteran Feminists of America and Society of American Historians.

Story continues below advertisement

Patricia Proctor, professor and founding director of the Simon Perry Center, said Griffith can share the journey of women’s rights in a compelling manner.

“Dr. Griffith will discuss how we are living through an important era in history for women (and everyone) right now,” she said in an email. “She not only can explain – in a fascinating way – important aspects of the last hundred years of the fight for women’s rights in this country but also how it continues and how the history relates to what is going on right now.”

Proctor is also hoping that Griffith will draw a crowd and ramp up what’s to come for the lecture series.

“I am very hopeful we will have a large audience to welcome her and learn from her,” she said.

The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall and is open and free to the public.