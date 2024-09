Courtesy of AP Photo/Walter Scriptures II Gov. Jim Justice announced the extension of the state of emergency on Aug. 26.

Gov. Jim Justice extended the state of emergency in West Virginia starting in Aug. 26 due to drought conditions plaguing the state since late July.

The state of emergency, declared on July 26, has been extended an additional 30 days due to the continuous lack of rainfall in the state. The declaration is in effect for all 55 counties in the state.

The governor has advised relevant agencies to make use of the Emergency Drought Relief Reimbursement Grant Program as conditions worsen. This program provides funds for agencies that working on supplying irrigation and clean water to those in need.

Currently, the drought map displays over 20 counties in the state that are experiencing severe drought conditions; meanwhile, others are in the moderate and abnormally dry categories. The Huntington area is currently in the severe drought category.

“This drought has plagued West Virginia farmers, putting them at risk of losing everything,” Gov. Justice said on July 26.

The governor added to his concerns surrounding farmers in a statement released on Aug. 23 by saying, “This drought continues to plague our farmers, so we’re extending our State of Emergency to help get water to those who are in desperate need.”

“Farmers are truly the backbone of our state,” he went on to say.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the severe drought classification has a massive impact on crops due to restrictions on water.

The harsh heat conditions have had a severe impact on outdoor businesses in the area as well.

“We don’t irrigate our fairways and tees, so it (lack of rainfall) creates a noticeably brown and firm turf,” said Chase McWhorter, general manager of Esquire Country Club in Barboursville.

Since rainfall has been so sparse, groundskeepers must hand water the greens at the country club multiple times a day. During normal weather conditions, irrigation is required one to two times a week.

The Southeastern region of the state is currently facing the least severe conditions, while the Western regions are facing the worst. As of Saturday, Aug. 31, Cabell County is now in the extreme drought classification.

Wood, Jackson, Wirt, Roane and Mason County are classified as being in an exceptional drought, the highest severity of drought conditions which includes widespread crop losses and water shortages.

The current conditions make this the worst drought West Virginia has seen since 2008, according to a graph produced by the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].