Prospective Dorm Overcrowding Causes Campus-Wide Panic

Nearly 7% more students want the on-campus experience; a reality that sent many into a pre-semester panic on where they will be spending their school year, just weeks before the first day of classes.

The university has nine residence halls for undergraduate students, but many are speculating that those dormitories will not be able to hold everyone who wishes to be on-campus.

Various social media sites became breeding grounds for complaints and anxieties about the Fall 2024 Semester. Rumors about resident advisers being housed with students, as well as students living in lounge areas and study halls flooded community chat rooms, groups and conversations.

That’s why Mistie Bibbee, the director of Housing and Residence Life, is actively trying to clear up misconceptions about their office.

Bibbee said the university is expecting both a bigger freshman class and a larger number of upperclassmen wanting to live on campus. Because of this, housing started preparing early by reducing single rooms and reducing residency requirements for students.

She addressed the circulating rumors, saying that the possibility of resident advisors living with students is just a cautionary measure. Students living in lounge and study areas are also only going to happen if absolutely necessary.

“We’ve not moved there yet,” Bibbee said. “We don’t have people with RA’s. We don’t have people in studies. It’s all precautionary preparedness.”

Students like Ben McElroy, who work as resident advisers, did not expect the increase to cause such a panic either.

McElroy is a RA in Willis Hall, one of Marshall’s apartment style dorms. He said they were notified mid-July that having student roommates was a possibility, and, naturally, there were some mixed emotions.

“Some people weren’t happy because they weren’t expecting this,” McElroy said. “But, part of our job is we got to adapt to that.”

He anticipates that additional information will be given to him and his fellow RAs during their training at the beginning of August.

Amid progressions, Bibbee also said the overcrowding situation is ever-changing.

“We see new contracts every day, but we see cancellations every day,” she said. “We wanted to get ahead of it early in case we did come to the situation where we needed to utilize the temporary spaces.”

Student Body President Brea Belville and Vice President Connor Waller said they are providing clear communication with their student body on the issue as updates and new information are given.

“We’re going to continue keeping the communication transparent,” Belville said. “The more students that reach out to us, the better. The more concerns that we hear, the more accurately we can address the issue holistically.”

Belville went on to say there is value in working together with other campus bodies to make on-campus living as seamless as possible for everyone involved.

“I think it’s important to know everyone’s working to ensure that it’s a positive experience for both parties, even if it is temporary,” she said. “But I also think it’s imperative that we have clear protocols in place.”

Waller added that his main point of interest was the probable use of Holderby Hall, one of Marshall’s eldest residence halls that was not originally intended to be used for the upcoming semester. The 61-year-old building cannot handle air conditioning units in every space, meaning that access to cooled rooms is unlikely.

Waller said during the 2023-2024 school year, air conditioned dorms in Holderby were offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Holderby is currently where the overflow students will be housed temporarily, Bibbee said.

“We did reopen two floors in Holderby to accommodate upperclass students who submitted their housing agreements late,” Bibbee said. “At the time they applied, we had notified them that we were putting them on a waitlist, and that we could not, at the time, guarantee housing for them, and that we encouraged them to seek off campus accommodations.”

However, these students will be able to relocate to other residence halls as they open up.

Bibbee went on to say that the housing office has let everyone who will be staying in Holderby know ahead of time.

“Any of the students that have been assigned to Holderby- we sent them clear communication,” she said, “and should anyone be assigned to a temporary room, we have communication prepared that we would send to those individuals as well.”

Belville and Waller also released a statement on Wednesday, July 24, via social media addressing the shared concerns.

“We are thrilled to see an increased number of students expressing their desire to live on campus. This enthusiasm contributes to a dynamic campus life. However, we also recognize that this increased demand should not compromise the living conditions of our students,” the statement said.

Despite the extra planning that increasing numbers have caused different groups on campus, all can agree that seeing enrollment go up is the silver lining.

“I think if we can find a happy medium where everybody’s housed appropriately,” Belville said, “then we’ll be in a good place.”

Students choosing to live on campus shows how impactful it truly is, Bibbee said.

“Living on campus is great for students,” Bibbee said. “It has a lot of value, and I think students are recognizing that and enjoying the opportunities and experiences that are being offered to them.”

Returning students will begin to move into their dorms on Friday, Aug. 16, following incoming freshmen, who begin to move in Tuesday, Aug. 13.