Herring’s Historical Career Continues

Marshall Track and Field senior Abby Herring is no stranger to making and breaking records, as she did once more on Friday, March 29, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Herring broke the university’s 10K record with a time of 33:08.07, a record that she, herself, set last year for the longest track event.

This accomplishment adds to the runner’s storied career in Kelly Green. Earlier in the year, Herring set and broke her school record in the 3K event.

The track has not been Herring’s only dominant showing in her career, as the senior has also excelled at Cross Country. Herring was the first female qualifier for the NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships.

“Running at the National Championships was a surreal experience,” Herring said. “Being surrounded by so many talented individuals and decorated teams was awesome.

“I never would have envisioned myself to be on the start line here at the beginning of my college career, but with the help of my awesome coach, Caleb Bowen, and supportive teammates, I did,” she added.

Earlier this season, Herring also broke the school 5K record by over a full minute.

The track and field team will head to Tampa, Florida, on Friday, April 8, to participate in the South Florida Invitational.