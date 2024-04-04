Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • April 3, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Herring is a Parkersburg, West Virginia native.
Herring’s Historical Career Continues
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 4, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Peter Hanson speaks during his Amicus Curiae lecture on the three values of Congress.
Lecturer Argues Partisanship is Demolishing Congress
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 4, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Herring’s Historical Career Continues

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Herring+is+a+Parkersburg%2C+West+Virginia+native.
Courtesy of HerdZone
Herring is a Parkersburg, West Virginia native.

Marshall Track and Field senior Abby Herring is no stranger to making and breaking records, as she did once more on Friday, March 29, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Herring broke the university’s 10K record with a time of 33:08.07, a record that she, herself, set last year for the longest track event.

This accomplishment adds to the runner’s storied career in Kelly Green. Earlier in the year, Herring set and broke her school record in the 3K event.

The track has not been Herring’s only dominant showing in her career, as the senior has also excelled at Cross Country. Herring was the first female qualifier for the NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships.

Story continues below advertisement

“Running at the National Championships was a surreal experience,” Herring said. “Being surrounded by so many talented individuals and decorated teams was awesome. 

“I never would have envisioned myself to be on the start line here at the beginning of my college career, but with the help of my awesome coach, Caleb Bowen, and supportive teammates, I did,” she added.

Earlier this season, Herring also broke the school 5K record by over a full minute. 

The track and field team will head to Tampa, Florida, on Friday, April 8, to participate in the South Florida Invitational.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Jack Cook Field suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, April 2.
Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
Evan White won the 1500-meter run on day two.
Herd Senior Tramples Competition
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
More in Staff
The entrance to Indiana University, one of the state’s higher ed. institution that will be affected by the new law.
BeyondMU: Indiana Signs Law Threatening Professors’ Tenure over ‘Academic Diversity’
Victoria Ware (left), opinion and cultures editor, and Sarah Davis (right) at the Womens Leadership Summit.
It's Okay to 'Press Pause'
Sarah Davis (left), news editor, and Victoria Ware (right) in front of the Greenbrier resort at the Women’s Leadership Summit.
Give Yourself Credit
A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.
Holi Celebrated on Campus
Nickole Brown read her poetry in Drinko Library for the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.
Kentucky Poet Connects with Appalachian Students
Williams gave her final lecture in the Shawkey Dining Room on Monday, March 25.
Kat Williams Wishes Women’s History Farewell
More in Track and Field
Abby Herring (1) and Asha Bora (2) running the 5k
Herring Breaks School Record
Some of the Herd Mens Track and Field team racing at the Marshall Alumni Classic
Track and Field Wins Big at Marshall Alumni Classic
Courtesy HerdZone
Track & Field Begins Their Outdoor Season With a Record-Breaking Start
HollyAnn Swann and Caleb Bowen (Left) and Dan Green (Right) in the midst of running in their respective races.
Run, Pace, Race 100 Miles
Safiyyah Mitchell
Athlete of the Week: Safiyyah Mitchell Women’s Track and Field
Marshall University Track and Field: Senior Day

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *