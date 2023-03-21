Track & Field Begins Their Outdoor Season With a Record-Breaking Start

After receiving 16 individual placings and five first-place titles, Marshall track and field began their outdoor season with a record-breaking start.

Marshall traveled south this weekend to compete at River City Spring Break Classic. This is also the first season in 10 years that

Marshall has had a men’s track and field team participate at an outdoor meet.

Brett Armbruster and Evan White had historic distance events for the men’s team.

Senior, Armbruster, competed in the 1500 with a new personal best of 3:53.91 and placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 1:52.07.

On the field, Macie Majoy, a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference member, won the Pole Vault event with a vault of 4.00 meters.

Teammate Dianna Goodman finishes right behind Majoy in second place, with a 3.85-meter vault.

Rebecca Merritt set a new personal record in the discus event with a throw of 49.93 meters, landing Merritt in second place.

Tyra Thomas crossed the finish line in first place during the 100-meter hurdles. Thomas finished with a time of 13.52.

Following in hurdles, Mikah Alleyne also finished with an individual win in the 400-meter event.

Finishing out the meet, the women’s 4×400 relay team claimed the last win of the weekend, granting Marshall their fifth victory. Teammates Alleyne, Astoria Beckett, Niyah Mitchell, and Marlee Porter finished their race with a time of 3:47.51.