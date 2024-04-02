Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Toney Stroud
Toney Stroud: From Student to Admin
Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter • April 2, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
Ben Cower, Student Reporter • March 31, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 29, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Toney Stroud: From Student to Admin

Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
April 2, 2024
Toney+Stroud
Courtesy of Marshall
Toney Stroud

Toney Stroud, Marshall’s chief legal officer, said it is important for people to give back to those who invested in them.

“I think if you’ve had an organization or a person who’s been instrumental to you in your life,” Stroud said, “you need to pay that forward, and you need to give back.”

Stroud graduated from Marshall before getting his law degree from West Virginia University in 1988.

“What I have found at Marshall University is a strong commitment from those who attended Marshall,” said Charlotte Weber, the vice president for government relations at Marshall.     “They have a love for all things green and white, and it’s important to bring their expertise after they graduate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Growing up in a rural area in West Virginia, Stroud was the first in his family to go to college. He said his parents decided to help him succeed.

“My parents were very instrumental in just helping guide me and direct me and making sure that I had that pathway,” Stroud said, “and then Marshall University being there in my backyard was that pathway.”

Stroud said the biggest skills his parents taught him were work ethic and being a man of integrity.

Weber said Stroud is an individual who is always looking toward the future- always looking at where the university and students will be in the future. She said having individuals who look toward the future allows an organization to stay relevant and continue to leave an impact in the region it exists.

Stroud served one term on Marshall’s Board of Governors before being offered the position of chief legal officer.

“I was very humbled that I was selected by the governor and appointed to serve my alma mater; that meant so much and had such an impact on my life,” he said.

Stroud also said Marshall represents a place where anyone can come regardless of their background.

“Marshall University started me on the pathway, started me on the road to allow me to have a very successful career throughout my life,” he said.

Weber said Stroud gives more to the university by speaking to the on-campus pre-law club about his experiences as a lawyer and by teaching them about the field of law. 

“Tony goes, and he speaks about his legal experiences,” Weber said. “He shares those experiences with the goal of trying to help others grow, and, maybe, they might have an interest in that field that they didn’t know about.”

Stroud said being able to give back is important to him because it gives him a sense of making a difference. Viewing himself as an underdog, he said he was driven by the motivation to prove to himself and others he could succeed.

“When we’ve had people who have influenced us and have given us opportunities,” Stroud said,  “I think we owe that to others to make sure they have that same opportunity with those same opportunities.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
University president Brad D. Smith hosts his first press conference, highlighting his first 100 days in office.
University Administrators Reflect on President Smith's First Two Years
A sketch of Marco, Marshalls mascot
Marco: Bison, Myth, Legend
Judge Richard Gergel speaking at the Amicus Curiae lecture.
Courage Valued at Amicus Curiae
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Couples on Campus: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
Phishing scams often target financial data through online means
Gone Phishing - Email Scams at Marshall University
More in NEWS
The entrance to Indiana University, one of the state’s higher ed. institution that will be affected by the new law.
BeyondMU: Indiana Signs Law Threatening Professors’ Tenure over ‘Academic Diversity’
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Course registration schedule for Fall 2024 semester
University Releases Fall Registration Schedule
Peter Hanson will speak at the next Amicus Curiae lecture on Thursday, March 28.
Amicus Curiae to Offer Congress Correction
Students Support the Language Department at Review Board
Students Somewhat Satisfied with Marshall Dining
More in Reporters
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
Evan White won the 1500-meter run on day two.
Herd Senior Tramples Competition
A still from the documentary Roleplay
Documentary 'Roleplay' Debuts on Campus
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *