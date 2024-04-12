Students Lock in for End of Semester

With final exams, projects and essays just around the corner, students on campus must decide how they will finish out the semester on good terms.

Whether they have kept a steady work pace throughout the semester or not, the final weeks of the Spring 2024 semester brings the stress of a successful completion for many.

Freshman Amadea Everman has taken to planning as her strategy after experiencing burnout in her second semester.

“For a while, I had been drained and got behind on my work over spring break,” Everman said.

In order to get back on track at the beginning of this week, Everman said, “I started to start schedule out my workload in a planner so I can get everything done correctly and on time.”

Meanwhile, others like junior Corey Littreal, have taken a more mentally-focused approach to finishing out the semester.

“You’re almost at the end,” Littreal said. “The light is at the end of the tunnel, and you’ve already worked so hard to get where you are. Why stop now?”

When overwhelmed by assignments, Littreal said he thinks of his army sergeant first class telling him, “Take things one 50-meter target at a time.”

From planning to affirming thoughts, there are multiple approaches that students can take to get back on track and persevere through the stress of current and upcoming heavy workloads.

There are also several options on campus which students can utilize to take breaks from school in the coming weeks, including riding the new electronic bikes, grabbing a snack or coffee from the Memorial Student Center or resting on the hammocks around campus.

Students struggling in the coming weeks can request a peer tutor through Marshall’s Knack program for academic needs or stop by the Counseling Center for mental health assistance.