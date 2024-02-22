Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar

The Campus Christian Center at Marshall University hosted the first “Lunch for a Buck” of the 2024 spring semester on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The center hosts Lunch for a Buck every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. – 1p.m. Students can buy lunch for $1 in support of the Campus Christian Center.

The event is open to all students on campus as it helps to raise support for the center. Students can eat lunch in the center or take it to-go.

Tatum Bock, the office administrator of the CCC, said, “Local churches from the community provide lunch as a way to communicate and get involved within the lives of students.”

Bock helps to coordinate the event as a fundraiser for the Campus Christian Center. Bock explained how the event typically generates around $75 each time to go toward funding the center.

The first lunch of the semester was provided by Highlawn Presbyterian Church. The upcoming lunches will be on Feb. 27 from 5th Ave. Baptist, March 12 from New Baptist, March 26 is to be determined and April 9 from Pea Ridge Baptist.

Throughout the week, the cen- ter hosts multiple ministries includ- ing Vespers, UKirk, BCM and Wesley.

The Campus Christian Center is located off 5th Ave. and 17th St. in Huntington. For more information regarding the center or partnership, contact Bock at [email protected].