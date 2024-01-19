Women’s Basketball Curbs the Chanticleers

The Marshall University Women’s Basketball Team improved its conference play record to 5-0 on Jan. 13, defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 72-60 in Conway, South Carolina.

For the first time since the 2005-06 season, the Herd is 5-0 in conference play, and for the fourth time in program history, it has won its first five conference games of the season.

“Happy to get out of here with a win,” head coach Kim Caldwell said. “Once again, I didn’t really love it, but we got the win. We will hit the road, try to get back to work on Monday, and we have a really big week coming up at home. We will play this team very quickly again when they will be at our place on Saturday.”

Marshall started the game hot, outscoring the Chanticleers 24-17 in the first quarter, making seven three-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

Aislynn Hayes led the Herd’s scoring effort, making a career-high six threes and tallying 23 points. Breanna Campbell scored 13 in the contest to make her the only other player to score double digits for Marshall.

The Herd forced 20 turnovers throughout the contest, four of which came in the fourth quarter to help preserve the lead and secure the road victory.

Coastal Carolina held Marshall standout Abby Beeman in check offensively, containing her to only six points. However, Beeman found ways to work around her lack of scoring to still make an impact.

“She had 10 rebounds and eight assists, so she found a way to make us better even when the ball wasn’t going in the hole,” Caldwell said. “And other people stepped up, so that was big, and we’ll be better adjusted for the next time we play them.”

The Herd returns on Jan. 18 to the Cam Henderson Center to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 6 p.m.