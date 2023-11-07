Concert and Workshop to Play Brazilian Music

Brazilian instrumental music with Connection Trio will feature at a free concert and workshop hosted by the school of music tomorrow, Nov. 7.

“Fans of Brazilian instrumental music and music lovers in general are invited to attend the workshop and the concert and to dive into this unique sound journey where flute, piano and guitar meet in perfect harmony,” said Professor Dr. Julio Alves.

Playing together for nearly a decade, the trio comprises guitarist Vinicius Vianna, flutist Davson de Souza and pianist Daniel Baker.

The performance will feature a combination of classical music and jazz, with regional influences and elements of bossa nova, samba and choro.

“With a unique combination of talents and an eclectic repertoire,” Alves said, “the Connection Trio will delight music lovers with its rich and captivating sound, presenting a collection of original compositions and reinterpretations of Brazilian music classics.”

“Each rendition is an immersive musical journey that captivates listeners from the first chord to the last note,” he also said.

The workshop will allow students to learn techniques and focus on rhythms, harmonies and different styles of Brazilian instrumental music. It will also touch on the history of the music.

“We believe it is a great thing to expose The School of Music students to. It will allow them to have a broader education of different cultures,” Alves said.

The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m., both in the Smith Recital Hall.

“The best part of the workshop will be seeing the interaction between the students and The Trio,” Alves said. “Some of our students already play music from Brazil and other countries, but this allows them to work with musicians who play it on a professional basis.”

Funding for the concert and workshop is provided by the College of Arts and Media, the School of Music and the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment.