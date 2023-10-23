Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
NEWS
Stretchy speaking to attendees
Producer Joe Strechay Advocates for People With Disabilities in the Entertainment Industry
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
SPORTS
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Panelists speak on distrust in science during a live podcast presentation.
‘Us and Them’ Podcast Recording Focuses on Distrust in Science
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor • October 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Aviation Program to Expand

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
October 23, 2023
The+N105+is+one+of+the+schools+aircrafts.
Courtesy of Marshall University Aviation
The N105 is one of the school’s aircrafts.

The Marshall Board of Governors approved a multimillion-dollar expansion last Wednesday, Oct. 11, to build a new hangar and purchase a helicopter for the Bill Noe Flight School in Charleston.

“The current hangar houses seven airplanes, and when the eighth aircraft arrives later this fall, the hangar will be at capacity,” said Toney Stroud, Marshall’s vice president of strategic initiatives, in the announcement. “The second hangar will allow for additional planes including helicopters.”

Stroud said the expansion will likely cost no more than $15 million; however, he also said the success of the aviation program at Marshall justifies the costs.

“Our flight programs have exceeded all expectations with the pilot program at 140% of initial estimates for our enrollment,” Stroud said.

Story continues below advertisement

This approval will make Marshall University the only university in the region with a helicopter training program for pilots.

In the same meeting, the Board of Governors moved forward with the approval of construction for the Institute for Cyber Security that will begin construction on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 16th Street in Huntington, West Virginia.

These approvals aim to continue the trend of increased student retention and enrollment that began this semester with a 4.5% growth this fall with an increase of 13.7% increase of first-time freshmen.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Cam Fancher is tackled by a JMU defender.
Marshall Football Dominated by Dukes
Panelists speak on distrust in science during a live podcast presentation.
‘Us and Them’ Podcast Recording Focuses on Distrust in Science
The poster for the event
TEDxMarshallU to Host Student Pitch Event
Adam Aoumaich during the matchup against the Mountaineers
Men’s Soccer Win Streak Comes to an End
Performers from last years event
International Festival Celebrates 60 Years
Official Advance Registration Schedule.
Marshall Releases Course Schedule for Spring 2024
More in NEWS
Stretchy speaking to attendees
Producer Joe Strechay Advocates for People With Disabilities in the Entertainment Industry
Come From Away logo
Marshall Artists Series Presents ‘Come From Away’
Med school faculty cut the ribbon to launch their new rural residency program.
Med School Launches Rural Residency
Sky Candy Studios filmed the footage during the Sept. 23 home football game.
Drone Footage Brings Public Reprimand
Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.
Universities Become Hub for Israel-Palestine Protests Across U.S.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith
Brad Smith Highlights ‘Marshall for All’ and Increased Enrollment at the Latest Board of Governors Meeting
More in Showcase
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
Jack Houvouras spoke on Monday, Oct. 9.
Journalism School Alumnus Speaks on Entrepreneurship
Gabrielle Clairotte celebrates during a match.
Herd Tennis Battles in Baltimore
Bex Abroad: My Clothes Staying Fresh and My Domes Getting Big: Grades and School Life
Bex Abroad: My Clothes Staying Fresh and My Dome's Getting Big: Grades and School Life
Students gathered to watch the Gods Not Dead presentation.
'God's Not Dead' Presentation Held on Campus
The team huddles during the contest.
Volleyball Loses on the Road to Georgia Southern
About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *