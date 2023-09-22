Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
Man Faces Felony Charges in Connection to Huntington Bank Robbery

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
September 21, 2023
Robbery+suspect+Jesse+Daniel+Specht
Courtesy of Huntington Police Department
Robbery suspect Jesse Daniel Specht

A man is facing felony robbery charges after employees reported a robbery at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Truist Bank located on 501 1st Street with Huntington Police, the Cabell Co. Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responding.

According to reports, a man entered the bank, threatened employees and claimed to have a firearm. The man demanded cash before fleeing the bank on foot.

The Cabell County sheriff’s deputy came across a suspicious man at Kroger on First Street at 3:15 p.m. following the robbery. The officer quickly apprehended the suspect after he attempted to flee, identifying the man as 45-year-old Jesse Daniel Specht from Iowa.

The robbery and arrest are still being investigated by Huntington Police Detectives and Forensic Investigators. Specht is facing felony robbery charges.

About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

