Man Faces Felony Charges in Connection to Huntington Bank Robbery

A man is facing felony robbery charges after employees reported a robbery at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Truist Bank located on 501 1st Street with Huntington Police, the Cabell Co. Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responding.

According to reports, a man entered the bank, threatened employees and claimed to have a firearm. The man demanded cash before fleeing the bank on foot.

The Cabell County sheriff’s deputy came across a suspicious man at Kroger on First Street at 3:15 p.m. following the robbery. The officer quickly apprehended the suspect after he attempted to flee, identifying the man as 45-year-old Jesse Daniel Specht from Iowa.

The robbery and arrest are still being investigated by Huntington Police Detectives and Forensic Investigators. Specht is facing felony robbery charges.