Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Aislynn Hayes
NEWS
Intercultural & Student Affairs Communications Coordinator Buffy Six poses with Marco.
Student Affairs’ New Communications Coordinator Sets Sights on Technology Revamp
Ashley Ferguson, Student Reporter • January 23, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Aislynn Hayes
Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated in Conference
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • January 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Marshall’s campus covered in snow during last week’s winter weather.
Students Navigate Snow Days
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • January 24, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Students Navigate Snow Days

Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
January 24, 2024
Marshall%E2%80%99s+campus+covered+in+snow+during+last+week%E2%80%99s+winter+weather.
Baylee Parsons
Marshall’s campus covered in snow during last week’s winter weather.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, freshman Emma Simpkins woke up to commute 45 minutes from Branchland, West Virginia, to campus only to find that she would not be  hitting the roads that day. Her phone displayed that she would have the first snow day of her college career.

Looking out her window, she found her Lincoln County driveway covered in snow, hindering any attempts to leave her home.

On Wednesday, Simpkins awoke to see similar conditions outside her house, yet she did not receive an alert that her classes had been canceled for the day. 

Like many students, the poor road conditions in Simpkins’ area prevented her from attending her classes on Jan. 17. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I live down a backroad, and those never get touched at all during big snow storms,” Simpkins said, “or, if there’s ice, they always are just icy, and you can’t get up the hills.” 

For commuters like Simpkins, missing classes due to road conditions does not qualify them for a University-excused absence; however, students should contact their professor about their absence as soon as possible and may have the chance to be excused at the professor’s discretion.

Dr. Karen McComas, the interim associate provost for the Office of Academic Affairs, said that the first thing students should do if they cannot make it to school is contact their professors. 

“It’s really all about communication,” McComas said. “Faculty want to help students.”

She did acknowledge, though, that some students may be unable to contact their professors due to a loss of electricity or internet during inclement weather. “It’s really a process for everybody,” she said.

Professors are not required to host virtual class sessions when school is closed or when inclement weather causes students to miss class, but they can make that decision by coordinating with their department chair, McComas said.

Simpkins said that, while her professors did not offer her the option to attend class virtually, they told her to prioritize her safety, and they would catch her up in class when she returned.

Even so, Simpkins expressed her interest in professors offering virtual classes or recording their lectures, so students don’t have to worry about a classmate having to catch them up on what they missed.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
FAM Program Prepares Welcome Events
Student Body Vice President Callia Yang
Student Government Unveils Upcoming Changes
MLK Day of Service Canceled Due to Weather
The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
More in Editors
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
OPINION: West Virginia Senator Introduces Legislation That Could Harm Trans Youth
Breanna Campbell goes in for a layup.
Women’s Basketball Curbs the Chanticleers
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Justice Delivers Final State of the State Address
Cameron Crawford drives to the basket.
Men’s Basketball Falls to South Alabama
The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation on Fourth Avenue opened Jan. 8. The Center contains classrooms, innovation spaces and study lounges for students.
New Business Building Brings Innovation
The vigil was held at the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
Israel-Hamas War Victims Honored at Vigil
More in Safety
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
The workshop took place in the John Deaver Drinko Library Atrium.
BRANCHES Hosts Title IX Workshop
Kaye Godbey, coordinator of wellness programs
Excessive Drinking Less Common Among College Students
Mountain Health Network Becomes Marshall Health Network
Sergeant Scott Ballou taught the self-defense class on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
MUPD Hosts Rape Aggression Defense Class
The Health and Wellness Fair was held in the Memorial Student Center
Free Health Checks Offered at Health and Wellness Fair
About the Contributor
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
Baylee Parsons is a sophomore from Wayne, West Virginia, double-majoring in English and journalism. A proud member of the grammar police, she serves as The Parthenon’s copy editor. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with friends and family. She also participates in local musical theatre. She intends to use her time at The Parthenon to help her pursue a career in book, newspaper or magazine editing.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *