Gone Phishing – Email Scams at Marshall University

What is a Phishing Scam?

Phishing scams are a form of cybercrime in which individuals utilize email or pop-up messages to imitate a person or organization their victim likely knows and interacts with, such as a bank, to collect their information.

While phishing emails can vary significantly in their content and strategy, scammers often use a few common tactics to try and increase their chances of success. One of these is a false sense of urgency. According to Marshall IT, many of these scams will threaten “a dire consequence” if the user doesn’t respond.

These consequences can range from having their bank account shut down to something more specific like losing their financial aid. Still, the end goal is the same: to make the user panic and click on a link they may not usually trust.

“It’s just human nature. People get in a hurry, and, typically, that’s the negative effect from it,” said James Mynes, Marshall’s manager of information security operations.

Mynes explained that people being in a hurry is one of the biggest factors that can lead to them clicking a link that they shouldn’t.

Once a user clicks one of these false links, the scammers will then work to collect their personal information, often from an official-looking website meant to imitate whatever organization they’re posing as. And while these scams pose a major risk to the user’s personal information, they can also threaten larger organizations.

“Today, it is way easier to hack a person than it is a network, and so email phishing is one of the biggest concerns,” said Justin Jarrell, a cybersecurity consultant and the CEO and co-founder of Forge, an Appalachian-based cybersecurity consulting company.

Jarrell has spent over a decade working in cybersecurity with groups such as the Department of Defense and other large organizations, and even at this scale, he still sees phishing scams as a major cybersecurity concern.