Women’s Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener

The Marshall Women’s Soccer Team (5-2-1) lost to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on senior day at home 3-1 on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Herd struck first in the 21st minute of the Sun Belt Conference opener after a long shot from senior and Huntington native Abi Hugh, giving them an early lead.

ULM’s Janne Van Brummelen scored her first goal of the season in the 34th minute to tie the contest going into halftime.

The Warhawks dominated the stat sheet in both halves, outshooting the Herd 20-5 and having eight

shots on goal to Marshall’s two.

In the 48th minute, the Herd’s Regina Fiabema was sent off after being dealt a red card. ULM’s Janet Stopka found the holes in Marshall’s shorthanded second-half defense, putting goals on the board in the 56th and 62nd minutes and pushing the Warhawks’ lead to 3-1.

“The first half I thought was blow for blow, both teams trying

to figure each other out,” head coach Michael Swan said. “Unfortunately, the second-half decision there kind of changed the game for everyone.”

The Herd will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on the James Madison Dukes in the team’s second conference game on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m. Marshall is 1-2-1 all-time against the Dukes.

Marshall honored six seniors (Abi Hugh, Olivia Gandee, Campbell George, Regan Meyer, Regina Fiabema, and Hannah Telleysh) before Sunday’s match.