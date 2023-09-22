Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Banner for Super Marco Bros. theme
Installation Art Class Designs Exhibit in Honor of Homecoming
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
Senior players were honored before the match.
Women's Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Sarah Davis, News Editor • September 22, 2023
Women's Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
September 21, 2023
Senior players were honored before the match.

The Marshall Women’s Soccer Team (5-2-1) lost to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on senior day at home 3-1 on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Herd struck first in the 21st minute of the Sun Belt Conference opener after a long shot from senior and Huntington native Abi Hugh, giving them an early lead.

ULM’s Janne Van Brummelen scored her first goal of the season in the 34th minute to tie the contest going into halftime.

The Warhawks dominated the stat sheet in both halves, outshooting the Herd 20-5 and having eight
shots on goal to Marshall’s two.

In the 48th minute, the Herd’s Regina Fiabema was sent off after being dealt a red card. ULM’s Janet Stopka found the holes in Marshall’s shorthanded second-half defense, putting goals on the board in the 56th and 62nd minutes and pushing the Warhawks’ lead to 3-1.

“The first half I thought was blow for blow, both teams trying
to figure each other out,” head coach Michael Swan said. “Unfortunately, the second-half decision there kind of changed the game for everyone.”

The Herd will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on the James Madison Dukes in the team’s second conference game on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m. Marshall is 1-2-1 all-time against the Dukes.

Marshall honored six seniors (Abi Hugh, Olivia Gandee, Campbell George, Regan Meyer, Regina Fiabema, and Hannah Telleysh) before Sunday’s match.
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

