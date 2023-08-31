Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Annual Herd Rally Canceled Last Week

Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Fans before Herd Rally was canceled

Rain forced the planners of this year’s Herd Rally to send fans home last Friday, Aug. 25. 

The annual event acts as a way to encourage school spirit surrounding Marshall athletics ahead of the football season. The rally also features multiple Marshall sports as well as the Marching Thunder and photo opportunities with the University’s mascot, Marco. 

Reeves Kirtner, the vice president and co-owner of Kindred Communications, shared his thoughts saying, “[I am] extremely disappointed. This is one of my personal favorite nights of Ninth Street Live. A lot of planning goes into this week.”    

He continued by saying that he begins planning the event during the spring, along with cooperation from Marshall University, Marshall Athletics and the city of Huntington. 

According to Kirtner, this would have been the ninth annual Herd Rally. This would also have been the third year of the Herd Rally taking place at Ninth Street. Kirtner, who graduated from Marshall in 2004, said that being “a proud son of Marshall makes this night even that more special.” 

The event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was delayed by a half an hour due to rain. Ultimately, the rain proved to be too much of an obstacle for many of the activities on display, including poster signings and speakers, so Kirtner canceled  the event. 

Kirtner said that, “It was awesome seeing all the fans here. It made it harder to have to make that decision to cancel it.” 

Despite the rainy weather, fans were excited to see their favorite Marshall athletics teams. Karen Lemaster and Bob Pelfrey Sr., who are community members who have been fans for 60 years, always looked forward to the football season that follows the rally. As lifelong Marshall fans, the two said that they come to Herd Rally every year and were upset that this year’s had to be canceled. Lemaster said that she “was really excited to see the band” this year.

About the Contributor
Emma Gallus, Staff Reporter
Emma Gallus is a sophomore at Marshall University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in English and communication studies. Emma is from Virginia and enjoys spending her limited free time watching video essays and hanging out with friends. She loves all things video production and live event production and has hopes to continue that track after graduation. She works for Herdvision putting on Marshall's live sports events.

