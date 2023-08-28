Herd Women’s Soccer Ties at Indiana State

The Marshall women’s soccer team (2-0-1) remains undefeated after tying 1-1 with Indiana State on the road despite delays caused by excessive heat on Friday, Aug. 24.

The first goal of the match came in the late stages of the first half from Indiana State midfielder Chloe Tesny in the 38th minute.

The Herd trailed going into the second half, but Huntington native Abi Hugh scored the equalizing goal in the 55th minute. Marshall applied consistent pressure in the second half, outshooting the Sycamores 9-2.

“We got smarter as the game went on and really had some fantastic chances and some moments when we got unlucky in front of goal,” Michael Swan, Herd women’s soccer coach, said.

The intense heat index endured by each team led to an unconventional two water breaks per half.

“We’ve got to give so much credit to our players tonight,” Swan said. “Such tough conditions for both sets of players but our performance and desire to get back in the game was impressive.”

The Herd women’s soccer team will be back in action at Hoops Family Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Ohio University, marking the start of a five-game homestand.