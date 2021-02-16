Co-athletes of the week: Abi Hugh and Jarrod West
ABOUT ABI HUGH
Class: Freshman
Position: Forward
Hometown: Huntington, W. Va.
Highschool: St. Joseph HS
PERFORMANCE
2 goals against ESTU (W, 2-1 OT)
Scoring two goals in her first college soccer game, freshman Abi Hugh has earned co-athlete of the week honors.
Hugh took three shots – all on target – with two making it to the back of the net. Her two goals were the team’s only two goals. Her first came in the 56th minute on an assist from sophomore Morgan White.
Her second goal, which came in overtime, was the game winner.
ABOUT JARROD WEST
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 5’11
Weight: 181
Hometown: Clarksburg, W. Va.
PERFORMANCE
15 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal vs. MTSU (W, 107-79)
29 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds vs. MTSU (W, 96-85)
After a career-high scoring performance against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, senior guard Jarrod West has earned co-athlete of the week honors.
West, a captain, led his team to two victories over the weekend, averaging 22 points in the two games.
West also averaged seven assists in the two-game series. He leads Conference USA in assists, averaging 6.4 per game.
Not only does he lead C-USA in assists per game, but he also leads the conference in steals, with 2.6 per game.
