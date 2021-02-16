Co-athletes of the week: Abi Hugh and Jarrod West

Senior guard Jarrod West of men’s basketball and freshman forward Abi Hugh of women’s soccer are this week’s athletes of the week.

ABOUT ABI HUGH

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

Hometown: Huntington, W. Va.

Highschool: St. Joseph HS

PERFORMANCE

2 goals against ESTU (W, 2-1 OT)

Scoring two goals in her first college soccer game, freshman Abi Hugh has earned co-athlete of the week honors.

Hugh took three shots – all on target – with two making it to the back of the net. Her two goals were the team’s only two goals. Her first came in the 56th minute on an assist from sophomore Morgan White.

Her second goal, which came in overtime, was the game winner.

ABOUT JARROD WEST

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5’11

Weight: 181

Hometown: Clarksburg, W. Va.

PERFORMANCE

15 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal vs. MTSU (W, 107-79)

29 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds vs. MTSU (W, 96-85)

After a career-high scoring performance against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, senior guard Jarrod West has earned co-athlete of the week honors.

West, a captain, led his team to two victories over the weekend, averaging 22 points in the two games.

West also averaged seven assists in the two-game series. He leads Conference USA in assists, averaging 6.4 per game.

Not only does he lead C-USA in assists per game, but he also leads the conference in steals, with 2.6 per game.