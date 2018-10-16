Parks, Brauckmuller tie for first place at Kauth Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sophomore Kerri Parks and junior Shelby Brauckmuller finished in a tie for the individual championship Tuesday at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational at the AT&T Canyons Course at TPC San Antonio.

“Kerri and Shelby continue to play well for us every single time we tee it up,” Marshall head coach Brooke Burkhammer said in a release. “We learned a lot from the last event, and I truly believe that helped us this time.”

Parks and Brauckmuller finished in a three-way tie with TCU’s Sabrina Iqbal at 1-under-par atop the leaderboard. As a team, Marshall finished in second place (12-over-par), seven shots behind the tournament champion Horned Frogs.

Parks entered the final round atop the standings after shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round but double-bogeyed the opening hole of her final round on her way to a 4-over 76. Parks led the field in par-3 scoring at 3-under and finished with a tournament-high nine birdies. Brauckmuller was the lone player in the field to not shoot over par in the second round, finishing with an even-par 72 after shooting a 1-under 71 in the first round.

Sophomore Stormy Randazzo (6-over-par) and senior Ylva Forslund (8-over-par) also finished in the top-20 for the Thundering Herd, carding 14th and 20th-place positions, respectively. Freshman Jackie Schmidt closed the Herd’s performance by finishing 44th.

The Herd will travel to Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina for its final tournament of the fall.