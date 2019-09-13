Marshall women’s golf team places 2nd in season opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marshall’s Women’s Golf team traveled to Pawley’s Island, South Carolina and played in the Golfweek Program Championship. The team finished second overall as a team, just 4 strokes shy of finishing first.

“They fought hard,” Head Coach Brooke Burkhammer said. “They started off strong and they just kept the momentum and it was fun to watch.”

The Herd finished its first tournament of the season placing second overall out of 15 teams. The team shot 292 in the first round, tying them for third. A rocky second round dropped them to sixth place shooting 298. The Herd turned around the score in the third round shooting 286 and climbing the leaderboard to second place. In the two-day, 36-hole tournament the team finished just 12 strokes above par.

“It’s a learning experience,” Burkhammer said. “For them to play well in the first tournament is really important because you always want to start off strong.”

Senior Shelby Brauckmuller started round one off shooting 69. The second round dropped her down the leaderboard after shooting 74, however, she was able to make a comeback in round three shooting a 70.

“I went in feeling confident,” Brauckmuller said. “I knew that I had to turn it around (in round three) if I wanted to be on top of the leaderboard.”

FROM THE LEADERBOARD: 15 teams, 78 golfers

2 – Marshall University – 292+298+286=876

3 – Shelby Brauckmuller – 69+74+70=213

T4 – Kerri Parks – 73+72+69=214

T18 – Stormy Randazzo – 73+74+75=222

41 – Jackie Schmidt – 77+78+72=227

70 – Peyton Schaffer – 78+80+86=244

Marshall’s Women’s Golf team will tee off again in two weeks in East Lansing, Michigan at the Mary Fossum Invitational. The two-day event is hosted by Michigan State University.

Mike Dotson can be contacted at [email protected]